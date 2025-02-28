What Is A Speakeasy (And Why Is It Called That)?
Speakeasies are a distinctive part of the fabric of the American bar scene. The playful secrecy of a modern speakeasy is rooted in underground bar traditions first cultivated over 100 years ago, but flourished under a later federal alcohol ban known as Prohibition.
In the United States, the term speakeasy emerged in the 1880s to reference bars that sold liquor without a license. The name purportedly came from "speak-softly shops," a contemporary Irish and English term for an illegal bar. In both instances, customers of these unlicensed establishments were asked to keep the noise down and "speak easy," to avoid detection by law enforcement.
Speakeasies flourished during the Prohibition era (1920-1933) in order to fill the customer demand for a newly illegal drink. The underground nature of speakeasies also allowed for rebellious social behavior in the 1920s, like gender integration. Some speakeasies, known as black and tan clubs, even allowed racial integration. Although they rapidly faded in popularity after Prohibition's end in 1933, speakeasies were impactful enough on American society to fuel a revival nearly a century later.
Modern speakeasies build on their Prohibition legacy
The end of Prohibition was also the end of the speakeasy era — after all, they were born out of necessity. With alcohol legal again, customers preferred to not drink in secret anymore. But the 2000s saw a speakeasy revival driven by a burgeoning craft cocktail movement — itself a consequence of the Prohibition era. Speakeasies had to come up with inventive ways to hide the harsh taste of bootleg liquor, in turn birthing many now-classic cocktails.
Today's speakeasies retain a secretive aesthetic for the purposes of feeling exclusive. But unlike their progenitors, they are fully legal and licensed establishments, allowing for situations like a year-long waitlist at a Michelin-starred Las Vegas speakeasy.
The speakeasy resurgence flourished during the COVID-19 pandemic era, buoyed — despite their legality — by social rebellion against pandemic control measures. This was especially true in New York City, home to several notable speakeasies. Whether or not the trend continues, the impact of speakeasies on the international alcohol scene is undeniable.