What Is A Speakeasy (And Why Is It Called That)?

Speakeasies are a distinctive part of the fabric of the American bar scene. The playful secrecy of a modern speakeasy is rooted in underground bar traditions first cultivated over 100 years ago, but flourished under a later federal alcohol ban known as Prohibition.

In the United States, the term speakeasy emerged in the 1880s to reference bars that sold liquor without a license. The name purportedly came from "speak-softly shops," a contemporary Irish and English term for an illegal bar. In both instances, customers of these unlicensed establishments were asked to keep the noise down and "speak easy," to avoid detection by law enforcement.

Speakeasies flourished during the Prohibition era (1920-1933) in order to fill the customer demand for a newly illegal drink. The underground nature of speakeasies also allowed for rebellious social behavior in the 1920s, like gender integration. Some speakeasies, known as black and tan clubs, even allowed racial integration. Although they rapidly faded in popularity after Prohibition's end in 1933, speakeasies were impactful enough on American society to fuel a revival nearly a century later.