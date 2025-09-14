Transform Hot Cocoa For Halloween With This TikTok Hack
We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.
Spooky hot chocolate is the finishing touch Halloween has been waiting for. It embodies the sweet and scary mood of the season and delivers some serious Dr. Jekyll and Mr. Hyde vibes. Plus, it can be tailored to fit any theme. Green food coloring in white hot chocolate makes a sweet witch's brew to complement cupcakes transformed into adorable Halloween witches using this simple hack, or you can add a touch of whimsy with a palette of pastels. You'll need an epic garnish to go along with your theme, and there's a trending TikTok hack for Halloween hot chocolate that will really level up your garnish game.
DIY marshmallow toppers are making the rounds on social media, and the result is an inspiring collection of adorable Halloween hot chocolate garnishes. They sit on top of your haunted hot chocolate, filling the entire top of the cup with whipped cream, marshmallows, and whatever creepy crawlies you want. Make DIY marshmallow toppers in all the classic Halloween themes: ghosts or witches, spiders and bugs, black cats, and jack-o'-lanterns. They set a spooky tone for the table, and they add a sweet, creamy layer to the top of the drink as they melt. You'll just need a handful of ingredients, a couple of kitchen tools, and a little bit of clear space in your freezer.
Make spine-tingling hot chocolate toppers with edible markers and marshmallows
Once you have your vision of the perfect spooky hot chocolate topper to fit your Halloween theme, it won't take long to put the toppers together. Grab a bag of large marshmallows, a can of whipped cream, sprinkles that fit your theme, a silicone muffin baking mold, and some food coloring pens. Decorate the marshmallows using the edible markers, adding eyes, bats, witch's hats, or Halloween-themed phrases. Make edible spiders with your marshmallows and some pretzels, or coat the marshmallows with melted green candy melts and use your markers to make them look like the head of Frankenstein's monster. Once the marshmallows are decorated, fill each space in the silicone mold with a generous helping of whipped cream. Drop a marshmallow or two on top and arrange it with themed sprinkles, candy webs, and other effortless Halloween cocktail garnishes.
After a few hours in the freezer, all the elements of the toppers will be frozen together in place. When it's time to enjoy some of that scary hot chocolate during the spooky season, just pop a topper out of the silicone mold and garnish your drink in one easy step. Make them ahead of a Halloween party, and you'll be able to impress your guests with a garnish that's way easier to make than it looks. And if you want to make sure that your treats to taste as good as they look, try experimenting with some of our unexpected ways to improve hot chocolate.