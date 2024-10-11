The Simple Hack That Transforms Cupcakes Into Adorable Halloween Witches

Halloween, and other holidays for that matter, are a gold mine of creativity when it comes to food. If you're planning on throwing a big Halloween bash, there are several neat tricks and recipes you can use, such as transforming a taco bake into a spider or giving your punch bowl a hand (literally), to have everyone talking about your party until next Halloween.

One of these wonderful spooky treats involves using a conical sugar cone to turn a simple cupcake into a wicked (or good) witch. The finished product, complete with a towering hat made of upside-down ice cream cones and wafer cookies, will have everyone cackling. And their little dogs, too.

Making Halloween witch cupcakes of course starts with the cupcakes. If you're going evil, it's got to be chocolate. After all, the bad guys always dress in black. For good witch cupcakes, use vanilla instead. Avoid red velvet or other colors so the focus stays on the witchy decorations.