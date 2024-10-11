The Simple Hack That Transforms Cupcakes Into Adorable Halloween Witches
Halloween, and other holidays for that matter, are a gold mine of creativity when it comes to food. If you're planning on throwing a big Halloween bash, there are several neat tricks and recipes you can use, such as transforming a taco bake into a spider or giving your punch bowl a hand (literally), to have everyone talking about your party until next Halloween.
One of these wonderful spooky treats involves using a conical sugar cone to turn a simple cupcake into a wicked (or good) witch. The finished product, complete with a towering hat made of upside-down ice cream cones and wafer cookies, will have everyone cackling. And their little dogs, too.
Making Halloween witch cupcakes of course starts with the cupcakes. If you're going evil, it's got to be chocolate. After all, the bad guys always dress in black. For good witch cupcakes, use vanilla instead. Avoid red velvet or other colors so the focus stays on the witchy decorations.
How to make Halloween witch cupcakes
With this hack, you can go simple and just top your frosted cupcake with an upside-down sugar cone that's been glued to a wafer cookie with melted chocolate. This easy trick will quickly transform any cupcake into a Halloween witch. But, you can also get creative and add other details for the full witchy effect.
Your buttercream frosting is your opportunity to go crazy with colors. Evil witches are frequently green, though purple can be equally fun. Good witches could be plain white, but that's a little dull. Instead, use a teensy bit of red food coloring to give your good witches a slight blush.
Next, add the details of the witch with gumdrops for the nose, hardshell candy for the eyes, and black or red licorice for the hair. Your gumdrop should be cut into a triangle and match the color of your icing. For the eyes, evil witches look great with red, green, or yellow, while blue helps the good witch cupcakes pop. For the hair, take a single strand of your chosen licorice and cut it into thin strips about 1-inch long, then poke three of these into the icing. Use melted chocolate to glue the sugar cone hat to the wafer cookie base. Once they've dried, slap them on your witchy cupcakes and display them proudly at your Halloween party!