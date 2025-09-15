George Washington Loved Onions So Much That He Ate This 1700s Dish

George Washington's Mount Vernon estate was known for its well-stocked farm and vast vegetable garden. It provided incredible ingredients to satiate his culinary curiosity. With both a distillery and gristmill on his estate, the first President of the United States enjoyed a booze-filled eggnog recipe, and one of Washington's favorite foods was the hoe cake. But a meal that he reportedly loved was a creation to delight onion lovers. This dish used these edible bulbs as its base, and they were stuffed with mincemeat. The "I cannot tell a lie" Commander-in-Chief liked it so much that it's rumored it was served at his 1783 military farewell dinner.

To prepare this dish for the leader of the free world, firm onions, perhaps smaller than what we encounter at the grocery store today, were selected and cored. Then heaping spoonfuls of mincemeat were used to fill the hollowed onion; however, the mincemeat back in Washington's day wasn't sweet. It would have consisted of savory ingredients like beef suet, ground beef, currants, and warm spices. The assembled onion then received an ample egg bath to encourage it to brown and caramelize as it fried or roasted in a pan until the exterior turned soft.