4 Fast Food Restaurants That Serve 100% Chicken

When you order chicken at a fast food restaurant, you obviously expect to receive chicken. But the truth is there are many fast food restaurants that don't use 100% chicken in their chicken items, including some industry giants like Wendy's and McDonald's. Though their chicken offerings do contain real chicken, and can be plenty delicious, the meat contains various additives meant to improve taste, texture, shelf life, and more.

But these assorted additives are not required to produce tasty chicken, even in a fast food context, and some chains stick to this more streamlined outlook. These include two titans of the fast food chicken scene: KFC, which popularized the very concept of fast food chicken in the first place, and Chick-fil-A, one of the fastest-growing fast food businesses in the world.

With such large and successful businesses focusing on real chicken, it follows that some newer chains would also avoid adding to much to their meat. Two such chains are Raising Cane's and Shake Shack, and their commitment to real chicken is likely a big part of each business' ongoing success.