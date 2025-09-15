The 1970s Burger King Sandwich We Wish Would Return

When people think of Burger King's early days, the Whopper usually hogs the spotlight — understandably so. But tucked into their 1970s menu was something entirely different: The Yumbo. Unlike the flame-grilled burgers that define the chain nowadays, this was a simple, hot ham and cheese stacked high with both and served on a classic sesame seed bun. Essentially, it looked more like something you'd grab at a corner deli rather than at the drive-thru window.

That's partly why its disappearance still stings. Introduced in the late 1960s, the Yumbo stuck around for just a few short years before being yanked from the lineup. For longtime fans, losing a sandwich that felt refreshing in a sea of beef patties has always seemed like one of the biggest oversights that Burger King has ever made. Instead of simply becoming a nostalgic staple alongside the Whopper, the Yumbo faded into the kind of food memory you almost doubt was real.

Its brief run only added to the intrigue. Plenty of people still remember the Yumbo as a sandwich that deserved more time on the stage. Its mix of simplicity and fast-food oddness made it incredibly memorable, the kind of menu experiment that feels like it vanished long before it had a chance to earn its place alongside Burger King's classics, including, yes the mighty Whopper itself.