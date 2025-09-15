The 1970s Burger King Sandwich We Wish Would Return
When people think of Burger King's early days, the Whopper usually hogs the spotlight — understandably so. But tucked into their 1970s menu was something entirely different: The Yumbo. Unlike the flame-grilled burgers that define the chain nowadays, this was a simple, hot ham and cheese stacked high with both and served on a classic sesame seed bun. Essentially, it looked more like something you'd grab at a corner deli rather than at the drive-thru window.
That's partly why its disappearance still stings. Introduced in the late 1960s, the Yumbo stuck around for just a few short years before being yanked from the lineup. For longtime fans, losing a sandwich that felt refreshing in a sea of beef patties has always seemed like one of the biggest oversights that Burger King has ever made. Instead of simply becoming a nostalgic staple alongside the Whopper, the Yumbo faded into the kind of food memory you almost doubt was real.
Its brief run only added to the intrigue. Plenty of people still remember the Yumbo as a sandwich that deserved more time on the stage. Its mix of simplicity and fast-food oddness made it incredibly memorable, the kind of menu experiment that feels like it vanished long before it had a chance to earn its place alongside Burger King's classics, including, yes the mighty Whopper itself.
Nostalgia served hot (but not for long)
Burger King eventually listened to the chorus of consumers clamoring to taste the Yumbo again, or maybe even for the first time. In 2014, the fast food chain revived the Yumbo for the first time since the 1970s, complete with a fun, retro ad campaign that felt like it was pulled straight from a decades-old scrapbook. The sandwich itself got a slight update too: Black Forest ham, American cheese, lettuce and mayo, all now served on a hoagie-style bun, all for $3.69. A hotline was even launched — dial in, and you'd be greeted with tongue-in-cheek messages celebrating the Yumbo's return.
The fan response was immediate and celebratory. Longtime customers rejoiced at seeing their favorite sandwich back on the menu, while younger Burger King fans finally got to taste what their parents had raved about for years. One Facebook commenter recalled how she and her late husband bonded over the Yumbo in 1974 and contacted Burger King for decades hoping for its return. For her family, its brief revival felt like more than a marketing stunt — it was personal.
Still, the Yumbo's comeback was ultimately short-lived, with the iconic sandwich quietly disappearing once again after another limited run. The chain has since leaned on other revivals, from Chicken Fries to Burger King menu items from the 1990s, but fans continue to argue that the Yumbo deserves another shot. People tend to focus on the mistakes everyone makes when ordering at Burger King but overlooking this ham-and-cheese classic might just be the biggest error of all.