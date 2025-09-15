The Best Frozen Pepperoni Pizza Comes From This Popular Grocery Store

A frozen pepperoni pizza is a super-convenient meal to stash in the freezer for those days when cooking from fresh feels like a mission. However, a frozen pie doesn't have to equate to low quality nor a lack of flavor. There are plenty of premium pizzas in the chiller aisle that have a delectable crust, balanced ratio of toppings, and an inviting aroma. However, there was one particularly good supermarket offering that took the top spot in our ranking of pepperoni pizzas — the uncured pepperoni pizza from Trader Joe's.

This loaded pizza had a pillowy crust that was sturdy enough to hold all the luscious toppings. Featuring mozzarella, provolone, and parmesan cheeses, it had a scrumptious flavor and texture that was second to none. In fact, the generous portion of mozzarella created pools of melted cheese on the surface that tasted like burrata, lending it a lusciously creamy character, and the slices of pepperoni were abundant. The sauce was zesty and the pizza had a roasted quality and smoky vibe to it, making it a true copy of a Neapolitan-style pie.

To top it off, this pizza was one of the best value items we tasted, which meant we had to call it in as the ultimate champion. The second place pizza we sampled — Urban Pie's uncured pepperoni with creamy rosa sauce — was of a similar quality but instead of a classic tomato base, it featured marinara and alfredo.