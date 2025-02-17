Hack Your Trader Joe's Pizza Dough Into A Delectable Breakfast Treat
There's one hack you should know about that could transform your Sunday brunch, an ingenious tip that could save you from figuring out what to make for unexpected overnight guests. It's just one of the reasons you should always have Trader Joe's pizza crust in your freezer. A TikTok creator who goes by the handle @HorseGirlsSister demonstrated how easy it is to turn ordinary Trader Joe's pizza dough into a treat that will make you look like you spent the day in the kitchen.
@horsegirlssister
lazy cinnamon rolls 💫these taste like you spent hours making the dough. Roll it out flat, add cinnamon sugar and butter, roll them up and voila 😌 350 for 20 minutes or until golden brown . . . . . . . #smallspaceliving #traderjoes #cinnamonrolls #traderjoesrecipes #traderjoesfinds
First, thoroughly thaw the dough before rolling it into a rectangle on a floured surface. Then, top the dough with cinnamon, sugar, and butter. Finally, roll it into a log, cut it into sections, and place the rolls in a greased pan. Bake it in an oven set to 350 degrees Fahrenheit, and 20 minutes later, you'll have sweet and buttery cinnamon rolls.
Cinnamon rolls wouldn't be complete without a sweet icing. Frosting those beautiful buns is as easy as opening a can of premade vanilla frosting. Alternatively, you can get fancy and make a delicious cream cheese icing to really amp up the flavor. Anything to bring some sweetness to your table.
Basic ingredients make for a versatile dough
This hack isn't limited to cinnamon rolls. You can use Trader Joe's pizza dough for everything from pretzels to doughnuts. You can even use it in place of refrigerator biscuits to make ooey, gooey monkey bread in your slow cooker. Is it any surprise that Trader Joe's has such a loyal fanbase?
Pizza dough is very versatile due to its basic ingredients being so similar to other types of dough. Flour, yeast, sugar, and water are found in most every bread dough, including Trader Joe's pizza dough. While some cinnamon roll doughs contain eggs, milk, and butter, you won't miss them using this hack.
Feel free to add your own personal touches to the rolls. Add chopped nuts or raisins to the cinnamon and sugar or some diced apples to give your guests a sweet surprise on their first bite. No matter how you decide to embellish your treat, this timesaving trick will get warm, delicious cinnamon rolls on your table easily and quickly.