Hack Your Trader Joe's Pizza Dough Into A Delectable Breakfast Treat

There's one hack you should know about that could transform your Sunday brunch, an ingenious tip that could save you from figuring out what to make for unexpected overnight guests. It's just one of the reasons you should always have Trader Joe's pizza crust in your freezer. A TikTok creator who goes by the handle @HorseGirlsSister demonstrated how easy it is to turn ordinary Trader Joe's pizza dough into a treat that will make you look like you spent the day in the kitchen.

First, thoroughly thaw the dough before rolling it into a rectangle on a floured surface. Then, top the dough with cinnamon, sugar, and butter. Finally, roll it into a log, cut it into sections, and place the rolls in a greased pan. Bake it in an oven set to 350 degrees Fahrenheit, and 20 minutes later, you'll have sweet and buttery cinnamon rolls.

Cinnamon rolls wouldn't be complete without a sweet icing. Frosting those beautiful buns is as easy as opening a can of premade vanilla frosting. Alternatively, you can get fancy and make a delicious cream cheese icing to really amp up the flavor. Anything to bring some sweetness to your table.