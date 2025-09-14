Are Roma & Plum Tomatoes The Same Thing? The Truth Behind These Canned Kitchen Staples

Canned tomatoes are the unspoken hero of the pantry; toss them in Bolognese, add them to a bubbling chili, or fry them with dry spices to make the base for a fragrant curry. Does it matter which variety of canned tomato you stock up on? More specifically, are canned Roma and plum tomatoes the same thing? The bottom line is that Roma tomatoes are a variety of plum tomatoes in the same way as peaches are a type of stone fruit. This means that all Roma tomatoes are plum tomatoes by definition, but not all plum tomatoes are Romas.

Unlike globe or beefsteak tomatoes that have a particularly wet interior, plum tomatoes have a lower water content and a concentrated flavor that makes them ideal for canning. There are several varieties, such as the Amish paste and the unusually-named big mama, which have a meatier texture than other types of tomato, making them well-suited for preparing rich, textured sauces with depth and body.

Roma tomatoes have denser flesh and fewer seeds than other plum tomatoes, as well as a shiny, thin skin. They also have a high sugar content, which means they have a naturally sweet flavor that becomes more intense as they're cooked down. As they aren't filled with juice, firm Roma tomatoes are phenomenal in sandwiches and salsas. When canned, the substantial texture of these tomatoes lends a rich character to everything from soups and stews to sauces and pasta bakes.