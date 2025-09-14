Are Roma & Plum Tomatoes The Same Thing? The Truth Behind These Canned Kitchen Staples
Canned tomatoes are the unspoken hero of the pantry; toss them in Bolognese, add them to a bubbling chili, or fry them with dry spices to make the base for a fragrant curry. Does it matter which variety of canned tomato you stock up on? More specifically, are canned Roma and plum tomatoes the same thing? The bottom line is that Roma tomatoes are a variety of plum tomatoes in the same way as peaches are a type of stone fruit. This means that all Roma tomatoes are plum tomatoes by definition, but not all plum tomatoes are Romas.
Unlike globe or beefsteak tomatoes that have a particularly wet interior, plum tomatoes have a lower water content and a concentrated flavor that makes them ideal for canning. There are several varieties, such as the Amish paste and the unusually-named big mama, which have a meatier texture than other types of tomato, making them well-suited for preparing rich, textured sauces with depth and body.
Roma tomatoes have denser flesh and fewer seeds than other plum tomatoes, as well as a shiny, thin skin. They also have a high sugar content, which means they have a naturally sweet flavor that becomes more intense as they're cooked down. As they aren't filled with juice, firm Roma tomatoes are phenomenal in sandwiches and salsas. When canned, the substantial texture of these tomatoes lends a rich character to everything from soups and stews to sauces and pasta bakes.
Sweeten canned Roma tomatoes with a dash of sugar
Looking for a little more guidance on canned tomatoes? The most well-known type of canned plum tomatoes are the San Marzano, which grow in the Campania region of Italy. Prized for their thick texture, these elongated guys are thinner in shape and have a pointier tip than other varieties. They also happen to be more expensive due to their prized, sweet flavor. Canned San Marzano tomatoes are a must-have for chefs like Bobby Flay because they cook down quickly and have a full-bodied character.
However, as Romas are a cross between San Marzano, Pan American, and Red top tomatoes, they share many of the same laudable characteristics. Bred in the 1950s for their disease resistance, Roma tomatoes can be equally as good as San Marzano if you sprinkle in a dash of sugar for extra sweetness or squirt in some concentrated tomato paste.
When buying canned tomatoes, you're best off selecting whole plum tomatoes rather than those that have been pre-chopped, as they offer greater flexibility; simply chop, crush, or puree them to the perfect size. For instance, the best canned tomatoes for making shakshuka are the whole variety because their soft texture is easier to squish down in the pan.