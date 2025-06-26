These Canned Tomatoes Are A Must-Have For Bobby Flay

Bobby Flay has the kind of organized pantry many can only dream about. In partnership with Misfit Markets, the celebrity chef gave a tour of his culinary sanctum sanctorum and posted it on Instagram. During a walk-thru of his well-stocked shelves, Flay revealed he always keeps tons of "good quality, San Marzano, Italian-style tomatoes" on hand. The "Throw Down" host explained that this staple is a must-have for good tomato sauce.

He isn't wrong. In fact, this is one of Flay's best cooking tips. Canned tomatoes are convenient and can make for a quick sauce for your favorite pasta. The cookbook author went on to explain how he amps up the flavor, saying, "If I want to eat literally in a few minutes, I throw on a pot of water, fill the pasta in there with a bunch of salt, get some tomato sauce going then I'll take out, like, some Calabrian chilies or some crushed red peppers, fresh basil, or some oregano, or whatever kind of herbs I have, some Parmigiano Reggiano cheese, and you have pasta. I mean, it's like perfect." But why San Marzano tomatoes?