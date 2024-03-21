The Best Canned Tomatoes To Use For Shakshuka

An egg-based dish with origins in North Africa, shakshuka is as easy to prepare as it is delicious. While recipes can vary quite a bit, basic ingredients include eggs, tomatoes, and an assortment of spices. The resulting dish is bursting with flavor and full of satisfying textures, particularly if you choose your tomatoes carefully. While many people claim that fresh is best when it comes to vegetables, canned tomatoes are not just perfectly acceptable in many recipes but are sometimes preferred, including in this hearty and wholesome dish.

As for the best canned tomatoes to use, whole-peeled varieties are the way to go. That's because whole peeled tomatoes will make for a better sauce than their diced counterparts, and the sauce is a big reason why shakshuka is so beloved all around the world. Diced tomatoes typically contain a higher concentration of an additive that helps keep foods firm, which can prevent you from achieving the rustic texture shakshuka is famous for. Opting for canned whole tomatoes also makes the cooking process more convenient, as fresh tomatoes take a lot longer to cook in general. Additionally, you can rest assured of the quality of whole canned tomatoes, whereas the quality of fresh tomatoes might not be guaranteed depending on the season.