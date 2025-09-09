This Is The Best Store-Bought Pasta Brand According To Shoppers

It's an understandable, if rookie, mistake to think that all dried pasta brands at the supermarket are the same. Just like any other store-bought ingredient, recipes and preparation methods vary, and all these differences can show in your final product. This can be especially true of simple pasta dishes like cacio e pepe, where there's little room for cut corners to hide. When it comes to common boxed pasta brands, shoppers often reach for De Cecco.

A top-ranked Reddit comment sums up much of the appeal: "I don't think it's considered the 'highest quality,' but it's more than adequate." Others in the thread mirrored the sentiment, noting that the brand markedly improved their dinner outcomes. De Cecco is so reliably good, it's one of Ina Garten's two favorite brands of store-bought pasta. For more luxurious plates, the Barefoot Contessa prefers Cipriani, an artisanal brand from Venice. But for less-frilly plates, she prefers De Cecco for the simple reason that it's a high-quality dry pasta that doesn't cost much.