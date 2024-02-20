Barilla Vs De Cecco Pasta: Which Is The Better Buy?

Standing before rows of dried pasta at the supermarket can be a recipe for decision paralysis. Seeking out the cheapest option or a specific shape of pasta is one thing, but looking for the highest quality pasta is not always a straightforward or obvious task, as not all brands of boxed penne are created equal. You might even find yourself taking out your phone to Google reviews of two familiar Italian imports, Barilla and De Cecco, much to the chagrin of your fellow shoppers.

Instead of hemming and hawing, make the following mental note: While both companies use pure semolina flour, De Cecco is technically higher quality. Why? The brand uses machines made of bronze to cut its pasta; a process known in Italy as trafilata al bronzo. Barilla's original line of pasta uses Teflon, which, while a bit cheaper, turns out pasta that doesn't perform quite as well on your plate. The comparisons don't stop there, however. There are even more details to consider when deciding between the two.