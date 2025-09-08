Bagels Going Stale? Cut Them Up And Turn Them Into Tasty Croutons

Bagels can be a wonderful way to start your morning; they're warm, delicious, and can be topped with any number of tasty cream cheese brands. However, like all breads, bagels will go stale — and it isn't uncommon for this to happen before you're able to finish the bag. Luckily, you don't just have to settle for a stale breakfast or throw them out. Old bagels can easily be turned into homemade croutons for your next salad.

Once your bagels have gone stale, simply rip them up into cubes that are about an inch on each side. Since bagels are naturally thicker than other kinds of bread, they're perfect for forming the right crouton size. In addition, stale bread actually works better for croutons, so it's truly the perfect use for a slightly out-of-date bagel. You can then toss them with olive oil and any seasonings you desire — a simple parmesan crouton recipe from our site recommends salt, black pepper, and grated parm. Other recipes, such as one that makes croutons from leftover hamburger buns, use herbs like basil, oregano, and garlic powder. What ingredients you use and in what ratios is entirely up to you.

Once you've seasoned your croutons, cook them in the oven at 375 degrees Fahrenheit for about 15 minutes. This will leave you with warm, delicious croutons that you can use immediately or store for future use.