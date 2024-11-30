Elvis Presley's Go-To Meatloaf Featured A Unique Ingredient

Few people have captivated generation after generation the way Elvis Presley has. In fact, the only thing that has people more intrigued than his music is his food preferences. The "Little Less Conversation" artist had a penchant for comfort foods. He was a known fan of the famed Fool's Gold Loaf, a sandwich that used a loaf of sourdough bread, bacon — and a lot of it — along with entire jars of peanut butter and jelly. He loved biscuits with butter and banana pudding. And when it came to Sunday dinner, the King loved his meatloaf. Elvis impersonator Mark Hussman told the Chicago Tribune, "Elvis ate a lot of Southern food, he loved steak, and he loved meatloaf. His favorite food was meatloaf."

The King's Sunday Meatloaf resembled a classic beef meatloaf recipe in almost every way; it called for the usual suspects like ground beef, eggs, bread, onions, salt, and pepper. But his meatloaf recipe used a unique ingredient: wheat germ. This edible part of the wheat kernel is perfect to use as both a binder and a filler. Daniel Clark, Graceland's Food and Beverage Director, explains in a YouTube video that wheat germ was a common filler back in the day when Elvis' mom would make this meal, and it was absolutely needed, or the meatloaf would be too dense.