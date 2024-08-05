The Main Difference Between Red Velvet And Standard Chocolate Cake
Red velvet cake and chocolate cake are both tried and true crowd-pleasers. While there are some similarities between the two, there are also some key details that keep them separate. Color aside, the main difference between red velvet cake and standard chocolate cake is that red velvet cake contains buttermilk and vinegar, which makes it tangier and more acidic than its chocolate counterpart.
Other differences separate the two treats even further. Traditionally, red velvet cake is made with natural cocoa powder, which is more acidic than the Dutch-processed stuff. Red velvet cake is also usually paired with cream cheese frosting, which is yet another sharp, tangy flavor. All of these bright, vividly-flavored elements work together beautifully to create a cake that is noticeably more tart than standard chocolate cake. Indeed, you won't usually find any tart flavors in a chocolate cake — the chocolate is the star of the show.
Other key differences
Tanginess isn't the only difference between chocolate cake and red velvet cake. If you pay attention to the texture of the two cakes, you'll notice that red velvet cake is lighter, while chocolate cake is denser. This is because red velvet cake usually contains less fat, and the ingredients used cause it to react more strongly with leavening agents, which makes it rise more.
Of course, we can't forget to talk about color. Many red velvet cakes get their color from artificial food dye, but that wasn't always (and doesn't have to be) the case. As we said, traditional recipes call for natural cocoa powder, which reacts with the other ingredients and gives the cake a red hue. Chocolate cake also contain a lot more cocoa powder in general, which gives it a rich, dark color and a more prominent chocolate flavor. Standard chocolate cake can be topped with a wider variety of icings as well, like buttercream or chocolate ganache.
Tips for making each type of cake
If you're making red velvet cake, keep in mind that it can be prone to splitting. Use room temperature ingredients to help prevent this. If you're using red food coloring, it's important to pay attention to the quality and style of dye you choose. Not all food colorings are bake-stable — this means they literally can't take the heat. Gels provide stronger coloring than liquid, so opt for a high-quality, bake-stable gel food coloring if you can. Since red velvet cakes tend to be slightly delicate, be careful when cutting, moving, or stacking cake layers to avoid damage.
There are a variety of standard chocolate cake recipes out there, from sour cream chocolate cake to German chocolate cake. No matter what kind of chocolate cake you're making, make sure you pay attention to the main ingredient: cocoa. This means selecting high-quality cocoa powder and even chocolate itself if the recipe calls for it. A fun hack you can try is to dust your greased pans with cocoa powder instead of flour to pack in an extra boost of chocolate flavor.