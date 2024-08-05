The Main Difference Between Red Velvet And Standard Chocolate Cake

Red velvet cake and chocolate cake are both tried and true crowd-pleasers. While there are some similarities between the two, there are also some key details that keep them separate. Color aside, the main difference between red velvet cake and standard chocolate cake is that red velvet cake contains buttermilk and vinegar, which makes it tangier and more acidic than its chocolate counterpart.

Other differences separate the two treats even further. Traditionally, red velvet cake is made with natural cocoa powder, which is more acidic than the Dutch-processed stuff. Red velvet cake is also usually paired with cream cheese frosting, which is yet another sharp, tangy flavor. All of these bright, vividly-flavored elements work together beautifully to create a cake that is noticeably more tart than standard chocolate cake. Indeed, you won't usually find any tart flavors in a chocolate cake — the chocolate is the star of the show.