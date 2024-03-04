9 Red Velvet Desserts That Have Been Served At Fast Food Chains

Red velvet cake is a classic dessert that has a lot of fans worldwide. This Valentine's Day favorite is made with devil's food cake that is dyed red with food coloring and iced with a rich and tangy cream cheese frosting. However, this artificially colored cake has a natural origin. According to the New York Times, a chemical reaction between cocoa and acid is what gave early devil's food cakes their crimson color and is one potential origin of the name.

A red velvet cake is a rich dessert that, oddly enough, tastes very different from chocolate. Over the years, a surprising number of fast food chains have tried to capitalize on this flavor combo by adding a red velvet dessert to their menus. Desserts inspired by red velvet cake have only ever shown up at fast food establishments as a limited-time item. Some attempts were poor imitations of red velvet, while others had fans clamoring for more in the years to come.

In other countries, like Malaysia and the Philippines, chains including McDonald's and Wendy's have released Red Velvet versions of signature ice cream desserts. For this article, though, we are focusing exclusively on red velvet desserts that have been released in the US.