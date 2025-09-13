Why Trader Joe's Doesn't Have Any Locations Outside The US

Traveling overseas is fun, but if you are a U.S. citizen traveling to a foreign destination — or even just the likes of Alaska or Hawaii — and hope to pop into a Trader Joe's for a bottle of its iconic Everything But the Bagel seasoning, you won't find one of these kitschy supermarkets, at least not yet. As of this writing, Trader Joe's operates in 42 states within the contiguous United States. Since opening in 1967, the California-based chain has grown steadily. In a 2018 episode of the "Inside Trader Joe's" podcast, CEO Dan Bane said: "Opening stores outside the 48 states requires us to solve unique logistical and operational problems, and we would only open stores where we are able to bring real value to our customers" (via Anchorage Daily News).

Translation: Trader Joe's isn't entering a market unless it can do it right. This means the company needs to be able to control its supply chain, which helps keeps its prices low. And as it turns out, this is part of the secret to Trader Joe's success. "Trader Joe's items tend to be cheaper because they buy directly from producers and manufacturers, whenever they can," reporter Jaewon Kang explained in a The Wall Street Journal video. "So, this cuts costs that would typically go to the middleman, and the company says they are able to pass that along to shoppers." In short, expanding to an island or remote region that is difficult to reach could prove too costly.