The Canned One-Ingredient Upgrade That Gives Instant Ramen A Creamy Boost

Ramen is a beloved dish and one that is pretty complex and long-winded to make if you cook it fully from scratch. Specifically, it can be a six-hour affair thanks to the precise method of cooking the broth. Because of this, most people who are craving ramen either go out to a ramen restaurant or make instant ramen at home.

Instant ramen may have a reputation for being just a quick, easy meal that a college student might make in their dorm, but it can also be very tasty, especially with an upgrade or two. One addition you need to know about is canned coconut milk.

Coconut milk is the perfect hack for a deliciously creamy instant ramen. So, if you're someone who loves their ramen broth to be creamy, then this hack is a must. Not only does the inclusion of coconut milk up the creaminess factor, but it also boosts the flavor, adding a subtle nuttiness and a hint of sweetness. It also makes the meal richer, allowing it to feel a bit more decadent and less like an "instant" meal. If you crave this richness, be sure to use full-fat coconut milk, rather than a reduced-fat or "lightened" version. All in all, the addition will instantly — no pun intended — take instant ramen to the next level and make it into a meal that's more satisfying.