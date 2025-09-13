The Canned One-Ingredient Upgrade That Gives Instant Ramen A Creamy Boost
Ramen is a beloved dish and one that is pretty complex and long-winded to make if you cook it fully from scratch. Specifically, it can be a six-hour affair thanks to the precise method of cooking the broth. Because of this, most people who are craving ramen either go out to a ramen restaurant or make instant ramen at home.
Instant ramen may have a reputation for being just a quick, easy meal that a college student might make in their dorm, but it can also be very tasty, especially with an upgrade or two. One addition you need to know about is canned coconut milk.
Coconut milk is the perfect hack for a deliciously creamy instant ramen. So, if you're someone who loves their ramen broth to be creamy, then this hack is a must. Not only does the inclusion of coconut milk up the creaminess factor, but it also boosts the flavor, adding a subtle nuttiness and a hint of sweetness. It also makes the meal richer, allowing it to feel a bit more decadent and less like an "instant" meal. If you crave this richness, be sure to use full-fat coconut milk, rather than a reduced-fat or "lightened" version. All in all, the addition will instantly — no pun intended — take instant ramen to the next level and make it into a meal that's more satisfying.
What else to know about adding coconut milk to instant ramen
Start by cooking the instant ramen as instructed. From there, mix in the coconut milk, giving it a good stir. You can start with a couple of tablespoons and go from there. If you think it needs to be creamier, add a bit more. You can even pour in half a cup of coconut milk, but it's likely you won't need more than that — too much coconut milk could overpower the flavor of the dish.
As for the taste, coconut milk will go with just about any ramen flavor, so go with your preference. The only type of instant ramen you may want to avoid is one that has a creamy flavor already (such as Maruchan's Creamy Chicken) because then you'll end up with a dish that is overly creamy and not savory enough.
The upgrade to your instant ramen doesn't have to end with coconut milk. In fact, there's a whole list of ingredients that will seriously upgrade your instant ramen. Along with coconut milk, you can also sprinkle minced garlic or the Japanese spice blend, furikake. Then, top it off with a deliciously runny poached egg. You can even add veggies, specifically mushrooms, bok choy, and scallions, along with curry paste to make a version of our veggie coconut curry ramen.