Adding These Sodas To Your Boxed Cake Mix Is A Game Changer
If you thought making boxed cake mixes couldn't get any easier, think again — this soda hack is about to blow your mind. In simple terms, when you break open that pre-made cake mix, instead of reaching for the eggs, oil, and water, grab a can of soda to replace those ingredients (or simply replace the water portion with soda). The carbonated drink's bubbles function as a leavening agent in the batter, making it rise tall and have a fluffy texture. It's also a lifesaver when you're out of eggs, or don't include them in your diet.
Of course, you might already be familiar with the concept of Coca-Cola cake or even 7Up cake. But, although those sodas are included on this list of fantastic options, many other kinds of pop take your semi-homemade cake to new levels.
There are more combinations to create than you can imagine, so we're here to help you. Unfortunately, not every soft drink is ideal for every boxed mix. Specific types of soda might clash with cake flavors or make the color funky. Additionally, some brands of soda pop contain caffeine, and others don't. This is important to remember because caffeine doesn't go away during the baking process, which means you should be cautious when serving people who don't consume caffeine. Nevertheless, these options make it easy for you to whip up cake batter in less than two minutes, and better yet, they help you transform usual boxed cake flavors into entirely new treats.
Fanta Orange
Fanta has a genuine orange taste. This allows it to top similar sodas that are more artificially flavored. This drink works best with light cake mixes, which allow you to see the soda's gorgeous color. For instance, use it with vanilla cake mix to craft a dessert that tastes reminiscent of orange Creamsicle bars, and also has a pastel orange hue.
On the other hand, if you only have chocolate cake batter, it's not an issue — chocolate and orange pair wonderfully together, too. The chocolate does overpower most of the citrus notes, though, so it won't be as noticeable. However, you still end up with a super fluffy crumb, so the soda is beneficial in that way.
Sprite
Sprite is one of the most versatile sodas to use in baked goods. Although it has a lemon-lime flavor, this taste becomes more subtle after it bakes. In a chocolate cake, the fruity flavor is pretty much unrecognizable.
Meanwhile, if you put it in lemon cake, this application can draw attention to the citrusy essence of the soda pop. Sprite is also clear, so it doesn't affect the color of the cake. Of course, the fizzy bubbles create an airy final product. Many people add Sprite to their pancakes for these exact reasons. Ultimately, Sprite saves the day when you make lighter-colored cakes and need a soft drink option that's fairly mild, colorless, and caffeine-free.
Coca-Cola
Although Southern Coca-Cola cake has long been a regional delicacy, it has become a nationwide favorite for several reasons. First, you can find a can or bottle of Coca-Cola in virtually any store. Second, when you add it to a cake batter, Coca-Cola gives the cake lift, producing a soft texture. Third, the marriage of chocolate and Coke is heavenly. Coca-Cola is made with hints of vanilla, cinnamon, and orange, which can give your cake a complex taste.
Ultimately, the classic version of the Southern soda cake uses chocolate cake batter, marshmallows, and nuts. However, this isn't the only way to make it. If all you have is yellow cake mix, adding some Coca-Cola to it can make it fluffy. The only drawback to using this soda is that it contains caffeine, which not everyone prefers.
Root beer
Different brands of root beer have varying levels of carbonation and unique flavor profiles, with hints of licorice, vanilla, ginger, dandelion, or star anise. Additionally, certain root beers have a creamier feel than others. Whichever kind is your favorite, the soda is suitable for darker cakes.
To be specific, German chocolate cake is a good option for root beer. This is because the soda has a milder chocolate flavor, so it doesn't overpower the root beer completely. Another fantastic option is spice cake, since the root beer's ingredients play off of the cake's spices to create depth. This makes the final product taste less like a boxed mix. For either of these options, making a coconut pecan frosting or a simple vanilla frosting is the way to go.
7Up
7Up is a clear lemon-lime soda, which is why many people think it is nearly identical to Sprite. Yet, the two soft drinks undoubtedly differ, because 7Up offers a more mellow citrus taste and is slightly less sweet. Because of its mild flavor, you'll want to use a cake mix that is already lemon flavored for optimal results. You can decorate the zesty cake with sweeter fillings — like blueberry jam or white chocolate ganache — to even it out.
This soda is actually quite flexible in desserts, which is why 7Up cake is so common. People have been baking chocolate or vanilla cakes with soda for ages, due to the science behind the delightful texture of 7Up cake. Since it's heavily carbonated, it creates a tall, cloud-like dessert.
Ginger ale
Ginger sodas typically have a sweet and peppery taste. However, not all of these beverages taste the same. When ranking ginger ale brands, you'll notice that different brands use different sweeteners — such as corn syrup, agave, stevia, or cane sugar — which can produce varying levels of sweetness in the soda. When selecting a ginger ale to use with your boxed cake mix, make sure to use a soda that you enjoy on its own.
Be careful, because this option can be incompatible with certain cake flavors, such as red velvet or strawberry cake. We recommend adding ginger ale to spice or carrot cakes. The soda pairs well with cinnamon, cloves, and nutmeg — all of which are typically found in those desserts. Some spice cakes even include ginger already. Cream cheese icing creates balance in the dessert, which provides some tang and sweetness to contrast the spices.
Cheerwine
Cheerwine is a top-tier soda to use for your cake batter. It has a good amount of carbonation, which results in a nice and tender cake. Aside from texture benefits, it has a sweet and tart flavor. It's even bolder than cherry-flavored Coca-Cola, making it ideal for baking, since its flavor doesn't disappear when you bake it into something.
With the term "wine" in its name, you might wonder, is Cheerwine an alcoholic beverage? Don't fret, it's just a soft drink, but it resembles red wine because of its gorgeous burgundy color. Use it with a cherry chip cake mix to amplify the cherry notes, or, if you want to use it in a cake mix that matches its color, red velvet works. Since red velvet is essentially a mild chocolate cake, the flavors certainly go well together. Sadly, this product isn't as widely available as other sodas on this list.
Cream soda
Since this pop is sweet and creamy, it's a fantastic choice to use on your soda cake-making adventure. The flavor can slightly differ depending on the brand, but it typically has a pleasant vanilla or honeyed taste. As the name suggests, it's also creamier than the average pop, almost like you are enjoying an ice cream float but with the cream built in.
Because of its nature, avoid tropical cakes and lean more towards warm flavors. In particular, if you use it with butter pecan cake mix, the cake's rich, buttery properties collide with the soda's creaminess. Meanwhile, if you use it with gingerbread cake mix, the spices merge with the vanilla flavor in the soft drink, which is just as phenomenal. With either type, make caramel or coffee buttercream to take it up a notch.
Crush Grape
Artificially-flavored grape products are not everyone's cup of tea, but if you love it, using grape soda in your cake mix is genius. Specifically, Crush Soda makes a grape variety with a pleasant, fruity flavor and the perfect level of fizz. Since Crush Soda is a popular brand, it's easy to find this product when you're at the supermarket.
To make the flavor stand out, use it with a plain white or yellow cake mix. When you do so, the soda's purple color changes the batter's appearance. If the color isn't dark enough for your liking, add food dye to make it less gray and more purple. Use a creamy frosting to make the cake taste more elegant; if you add mascarpone to the icing, it adds some pleasant tangy undertones that taste amazing with the grape.
A' Siciliana Aranciata di Sicilia
A' Siciliana, an Italian brand, makes soda using the juice from Sicilian blood oranges. These oranges are one of the citrus fruits you might not have heard of. They get their name from their dark, red flesh. The fruit's flavor is both citrusy and berry-like, so this fizzy and tart drink helps you create a vibrant and flavorful cake.
Your best bet is to use it in a fruity batter, like strawberry or lemon, which allows you to play with different icing or fillings. On the other hand, if you want the blood orange soda to be the primary flavor, use it in an angel food cake mix and make a whipped cream topping. Unfortunately, you might have to go to a specialty beverage store to find this soda — or order it online — if your local supermarket doesn't stock it.
Dr Pepper
Dr Pepper is made with 23 fruit flavors, so if it's hard for you to pinpoint the exact tastes in each can, you're not alone. This well-known soft drink is available in nearly every grocery store, making it convenient for making soda cakes. No doubt, the pop creates a moist and soft dessert, but you have to remember that this soda contains caffeine.
More than likely, you're familiar with its deep color, so you might be able to guess that it's most suitable in dark cake mixes. Devil's food cake, for example, works great with Dr Pepper. Despite the fact that this cake is chocolate-forward, you can still taste hints of the drink's sweet and spicy features.
Stick with a basic frosting for best results. For instance, making a classic vanilla buttercream will ensure that the dessert tastes delicious and brings out the vanilla notes in the soda.
Sunkist Strawberry
Everyone knows that strawberry-flavored foods and drinks taste scrumptious with various ingredients, like chocolate and mint. As a result, Sunkist Strawberry gives you room to be creative with your baking. Namely, you can make a strawberry lemonade-inspired cake when you use this soda. Decorate the cake with lemon frosting, or use lemon curd as the cake's filling.
Another idea is to make a Neapolitan cake: mix the Sunkist Strawberry into a chocolate cake mix, then spread fluffy vanilla frosting on top. Lastly, another route is to make a double strawberry cake using a strawberry mix and soda, then garnish it with mint leaves to make it refreshing. Of course, you can decorate these sweet treats with strawberries so the fresh fruit merges with the soda pop's flavor.
Crush Peach
Crush Soda makes another useful drink for soda cakes: Crush Peach. Since peaches are a common fruit that bakers use for desserts, it only makes sense to use this soda to your advantage. For example, pour the peachy drink into a vanilla cake batter. Then, once the cake bakes, garnish it with homemade whipped cream or vanilla bean ice cream to create a flavor profile similar to the classic dessert of peaches and cream.
If you want, add some chopped peaches to the batter or use them as a garnish to upgrade it. Another idea is to sprinkle streusel on your cake before you throw it in the oven. Brown sugar and cinnamon are a good match for peach-flavored sweets.
Jarritos Pineapple
Jarritos is a Mexican soda brand. The company's pineapple-flavored product is perfect for boxed cake since it has a bold flavor. The company makes the soda with real sugar, so it doesn't have an artificial taste, which is always a plus. However, it does have some yellow food dye, which will alter the color of your cake.
For best results, use this soda in simple mixes like angel food cake. This will allow the bright pineapple flavor to shine. For frosting or filling flavors, use fluffy meringue or classic vanilla icing to complement the sweet and sour cake.
The only downside about this soda option is that it isn't available in every grocery store. Luckily, if you can't find it at the supermarket, Target and Walmart carry the brand.
Squirt
Since Squirt tastes like refreshing grapefruit, it's a clever option for your cakes. Grapefruit sometimes gets overlooked, because other citrus fruits are more popular in baking, like lemons, limes, and oranges. It's easy to get your hand on other citrus-flavored cake mixes, but not so much with grapefruit. This is where Squirt is beneficial. You don't need to spend time working with fresh fruit to get that flavor you want.
However, you can still take advantage of lemon or orange cake mix. You'll be surprised by how delicious and noticeable the grapefruit flavor tastes when it teams up with the other citrus. Additionally, use it with banana cake mix for a dessert with a sweet and zesty balance. Depending on the boxed mix you use, Squirt's flavor might become slightly muted. Then again, if the cake ends up with a pronounced grapefruit flavor, go with a milder-tasting frosting.
Shasta Raspberry Creme
This soda is both sweet and tangy while being a charming light pink color. Although it has a distinct fruity flavor upfront, you're then met with the velvety cream soda aspect.
It works so well in cake batter because it supplements the dessert with raspberry flavor, a popular and adaptable flavor in baking. For example, you can pair this soft drink with lighter flavors like lemon, as well as richer ingredients, like chocolate.
If you want to create a raspberry lemon cake, it's better to mix it into a white cake batter, then introduce the lemon into the frosting or filling. On the other hand, you can make a raspberry cake and then top it with a warm ganache or chocolate fudge filling.
Olipop Tropical Punch
This tropical punch-flavored soda blends many fruity flavors, such as lemon, apple, and mandarin orange. It also has passion fruit juice concentrate, which, when combined with pineapple juice, helps give it that tropical feel.
When you think of tropical punch, you might think of red juice with no carbonation, but this drink is much different. Specifically, Olipop's soda doesn't contain artificial food dye, so it's translucent yellow. Therefore, this soft drink turns the white cake yellow, so it isn't too impactful on the dessert's overall look.
For the best outcome, use it with Funfetti batter. This will give the already-fun cake a unique twist. Drizzle the baked cake with passion fruit puree to make the cake eye-catching. Then, when you cut into it, the Funfetti bits will show even more. Alternatively, divide the batter into cupcake liners and create a few fruity icings to decorate them with.