Adding These Sodas To Your Boxed Cake Mix Is A Game Changer

If you thought making boxed cake mixes couldn't get any easier, think again — this soda hack is about to blow your mind. In simple terms, when you break open that pre-made cake mix, instead of reaching for the eggs, oil, and water, grab a can of soda to replace those ingredients (or simply replace the water portion with soda). The carbonated drink's bubbles function as a leavening agent in the batter, making it rise tall and have a fluffy texture. It's also a lifesaver when you're out of eggs, or don't include them in your diet.

Of course, you might already be familiar with the concept of Coca-Cola cake or even 7Up cake. But, although those sodas are included on this list of fantastic options, many other kinds of pop take your semi-homemade cake to new levels.

There are more combinations to create than you can imagine, so we're here to help you. Unfortunately, not every soft drink is ideal for every boxed mix. Specific types of soda might clash with cake flavors or make the color funky. Additionally, some brands of soda pop contain caffeine, and others don't. This is important to remember because caffeine doesn't go away during the baking process, which means you should be cautious when serving people who don't consume caffeine. Nevertheless, these options make it easy for you to whip up cake batter in less than two minutes, and better yet, they help you transform usual boxed cake flavors into entirely new treats.