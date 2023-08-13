What Is A German Bee Sting Cake, And How Did It Get Its Name?

Alongside stollen, strudel, and black forest cake, bee sting cake is a unique German dessert whose spongy base has a deliciously sweet taste and fascinating backstory. Luckily, no bees are harmed during the creation of this cake, and there's no need to worry about any stinging, either! The bee sting cake — bienenstich in German — traditionally has two layers of buttery cake that sandwich a rich custard filling. The yeast dough gives the cake a bread-like consistency, while the pastry cream is infused with flavorful vanilla. Topped with honey-glazed almonds, the cake is creamy and crunchy, comforting and delicious.

Best eaten the day it's baked, it's the perfect accompaniment to a cup of tea or coffee, and even after dinner. There are two tales that speak of the cake's origins. One is known as the baker boys legend, which is set in the Middle Ages. Another is a more recent theory that suggests a baker, stung by a bee drawn to the cake, consequently bestowed the cake with its name. Both are amusing tales, although the more recent version seems perhaps more likely, especially when considering the types of cake that were common during the Middle Ages. Let's explore them both.