Don't Throw Away Leftover Pizza Crust: Turn Them Into This Crunchy Snack
If you have kids or picky eaters, chances are you're often left with some leftover pizza crust. And while there are plenty of ways to repurpose leftover pizza dough, it might feel like the uneaten crust is destined for either the bin or the mouth of whoever is on clean-up duty. Luckily, TikToker Elli Tamar showed us a clever way to repurpose these leftovers — turn them into crunchy everything bagel bites. The best part is that transforming them couldn't be simpler.
@elli.tamar
Leftover pizza crusts ➡️ Parmesan everything bagel bites 🤤 #leftoverpizzahack #pizzacrust #leftoversrecipe
Tamar starts by cutting up the pizza crusts with some scissors, coating them with some melted butter, and spreading them out on a lined baking sheet. She then sprinkles on some everything bagel seasoning, bakes until crispy, and tops the bites off with some grated parmesan. Since pizza crust is already sturdy, it makes the perfect base for a crunchy snack. The melted butter not only gives a richer flavor, but it also allows the seasoning blend to coat each piece evenly. Plus, the added crunch from the bagel seasoning and nuttiness from the parmesan make this snack irresistibly satisfying.
Flavor variations
These crunchy bagel bites are delicious as they are, but a few tweaks can give you an even more flavorful treat. To make things extra garlicky and pungent, pour melted garlic butter (you can make your own using unsalted butter, garlic, herbs, and salt) onto the cut crusts and sprinkle on some extra garlic powder before baking. If you like your snacks on the spicier side, sprinkle on some cayenne powder or chili flakes when seasoning. For a Mediterranean-inspired snack, toss the bites with pesto and swap the bagel seasoning for Italian herbs. We already know that pesto makes a killer pizza sauce, so its fresh, bright flavors will complement the crust pieces perfectly.
If you have an insatiable sweet tooth, turn these bites into a churro-like snack by coating them in melted butter and cinnamon sugar before baking. You can even turn these into a s'mores dessert by adding mini marshmallows and chocolate chips to the baked bites, baking until melted, and topping off with some crushed biscuits. Or, simply serve the buttered bites with a sweet dipping sauce like caramel, cookie butter, or melted chocolate. Whichever way you make these, rest assured, your leftover pizza crusts never have to go to waste again.