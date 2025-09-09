Don't Throw Away Leftover Pizza Crust: Turn Them Into This Crunchy Snack

If you have kids or picky eaters, chances are you're often left with some leftover pizza crust. And while there are plenty of ways to repurpose leftover pizza dough, it might feel like the uneaten crust is destined for either the bin or the mouth of whoever is on clean-up duty. Luckily, TikToker Elli Tamar showed us a clever way to repurpose these leftovers — turn them into crunchy everything bagel bites. The best part is that transforming them couldn't be simpler.

Tamar starts by cutting up the pizza crusts with some scissors, coating them with some melted butter, and spreading them out on a lined baking sheet. She then sprinkles on some everything bagel seasoning, bakes until crispy, and tops the bites off with some grated parmesan. Since pizza crust is already sturdy, it makes the perfect base for a crunchy snack. The melted butter not only gives a richer flavor, but it also allows the seasoning blend to coat each piece evenly. Plus, the added crunch from the bagel seasoning and nuttiness from the parmesan make this snack irresistibly satisfying.