If You're Not Using Pesto As A Pizza Sauce, You're Missing Out Big Time

When making pizza with pesto, you can start by making your own sauce. Although the championship organization specifies that the ingredients be grown or made in the Ligurian region of Italy — where Genoa is located — you can vary your simple pesto recipe using different nuts, herbs and cheese. Although the mortar and pestle is a must in Italy, you can use a food processor or blender while in the comfort of your own home. There are also several flavorful store-bought pesto variations that would be excellent options if you don't have time to make it from scratch.

One thing to consider when making pesto pizza is whether or not to use tomato sauce as well. Using too much of either sauce may cause their flavors to fight each other. If you want to contrast the tanginess and slight sweetness of tomato sauce with the sharp garlicky flavor of pesto, you can use the tomato sauce as your base, top it with the cheese and use a few small spoonfuls of pesto. That will give the pizza bursts of that garlicky flavor. You can also do the reverse — use the pesto as your base sauce and then layer with tomato slices or sprinkle with cherry tomatoes. You can also roast the cherry tomatoes first, which will bring out their sweetness and give them a jammy texture.