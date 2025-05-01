14 Ways To Repurpose Leftover Pizza Dough

It's way easier to end up with leftover pizza dough than you might think. More often than not, the quantities we end up with when making basic pizza dough don't quite match what we need for our pies, and we're stuck with a blob of doughy goodness at the end of things. Although it can be tempting to just throw it in the trash — let's be real, how many Tupperware containers half-full of last week's leftovers do you have in your fridge? — this is a fairly wasteful approach. Crucially, though, you shouldn't think you have to make another round of pizzas. That dough can be used for loads of different things.

At its core, pizza dough is incredibly simple. Most doughs are made from a basic combination of flour, yeast, salt, water, and potentially a pinch of sugar. The neutrality of the dough makes it a perfect base for countless different recipes, from cinnamon rolls to baguettes. You can also use it in fairly unexpected ways. Leftover pizza dough can be popped on top of a pot pie, or even used as a pie crust for your quiche. Save that dough ball, and wield its power in all of these fun, funky ways.