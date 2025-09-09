Ditch The Southern-Style Tomato Sandwich For A Savory Marv 'N' Joe

The Southern-style tomato sandwich is a summertime staple — there's something about the juicy slices of tomato, creamy mayo, and soft white (or toasted) bread that is undeniably good. But if you're craving something a little more savory and indulgent with similar flavors, you might want to trade a simple tomato sandwich for a Marv 'n' Joe.

This open-face sandwich, which was created by two university professors, Marv and Joe, features layers of sliced tomato, provolone and parmesan cheese, olive oil, and balsamic vinegar before being broiled to perfection. While the tomato still provides a burst of freshness, this sandwich adds an irresistible contrast of the gooey, melted cheese with the bread's crispy edges. The mix of cheeses brings a depth of flavor, while the garlic butter slathered on the bread gives each bite a savory kick.

To make a Marv 'n' Joe, simply smear garlic butter onto your preferred bread slices, add the tomatoes, drizzle on the vinegar and oil, and top with the cheeses before broiling until the bread is crispy and the cheese is bubbling.