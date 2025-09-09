Ditch The Southern-Style Tomato Sandwich For A Savory Marv 'N' Joe
The Southern-style tomato sandwich is a summertime staple — there's something about the juicy slices of tomato, creamy mayo, and soft white (or toasted) bread that is undeniably good. But if you're craving something a little more savory and indulgent with similar flavors, you might want to trade a simple tomato sandwich for a Marv 'n' Joe.
This open-face sandwich, which was created by two university professors, Marv and Joe, features layers of sliced tomato, provolone and parmesan cheese, olive oil, and balsamic vinegar before being broiled to perfection. While the tomato still provides a burst of freshness, this sandwich adds an irresistible contrast of the gooey, melted cheese with the bread's crispy edges. The mix of cheeses brings a depth of flavor, while the garlic butter slathered on the bread gives each bite a savory kick.
To make a Marv 'n' Joe, simply smear garlic butter onto your preferred bread slices, add the tomatoes, drizzle on the vinegar and oil, and top with the cheeses before broiling until the bread is crispy and the cheese is bubbling.
Tips and tricks to the perfect Marv 'n' Joe
When picking the bread for a Marv 'n' Joe, it's best to go for a medium to thick slice, so that it can hold all of the toppings without getting soggy. Garlic butter is crucial for taste — so make sure to spread it all the way to the edges for maximum flavor. If you don't have any on hand, regular butter and garlic salt are a great substitute. When layering the sandwich, always drizzle the oil and balsamic vinegar onto the tomatoes rather than on top of the cheese — this allows for better absorption and stops them from sliding off the bread.
It's also a good idea to keep an eye on the broiler, because crispy and browned edges can turn to unsalvageably burnt in a matter of seconds. Just like with a regular tomato sandwich, the type of tomato you choose also matters. Go for anything meaty and flavorful, like heirloom varieties, for the best results. Feel free to also get creative with toppings and variations. Try sharper or stretchier cheeses, add a layer of prosciutto for a saltier kick, or drizzle on some honey after broiling for a hint of sweetness. So the next time you feel like a tomato sandwich, try making a Marv 'n' Joe — it might just become your new go-to.