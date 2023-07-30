The Simple Sandwich You Shouldn't Count Out During Tomato Season

When summer tomatoes are at their peak, it's best to prepare them as simply as possible. In Italy, that preparation might take the form of a Caprese salad, complete with sliced heirloom tomatoes, mozzarella, basil, and a little olive oil and vinegar. In the Southern U.S., it's most likely a tomato sandwich, the most basic version of which is composed of just a few ingredients: tomatoes, bread, and mayonnaise (plus salt and pepper). As far as we know, people have been tucking into tomato sandwiches since at least 1911, when the dish made its first appearance in the pages of The Virginia Chronicle.

Despite its seemingly straightforward components, making a classic tomato sandwich is a little more exacting than a non-Southerner might think. The tomatoes have to be just right, the mayonnaise must exclude certain brands, and — perhaps most importantly — the bread has to meet some pretty strict criteria. What's more, different people have different opinions on the perfect tomato sandwich. So where do you start?