How To Tame Overly Spicy Dishes With One Popular Juice

In your attempt to figure out last-minute dinner plans, you've cooked up a bowl of chili in a hurry that turned out fantastic. The only issue is that it's hotter than expected, and you're afraid it might set your guests' tongues on fire. But the next time this happens, there's an unexpected quick fix. It's orange juice. Orange juice can be one of the best ways to balance out an overly spicy dish.

When paired with capsaicin — the component in chili peppers behind that hit of heat – orange juice helps neutralize the burn. How? Since capsaicin is an alkaline molecule, the citric acid in orange juice pulls the flavors back into balance. That's also why so many people swear by a glass of OJ after eating something that's way too fiery. In case you thought it was water, that's mostly effort gone in vain.

Some might recommend adding a splash of milk or a spoonful of yogurt to dial down the spice, or even sprinkling sugar. These are some great options, too. But orange juice can be a better fix when you don't want to use dairy or risk throwing off your dish with extra sweetness. Plenty of spicy recipes, whether it's a curry or a chili, already lean on the sweeter side, and you don't want to tip the balance even further.