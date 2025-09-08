How To Tame Overly Spicy Dishes With One Popular Juice
In your attempt to figure out last-minute dinner plans, you've cooked up a bowl of chili in a hurry that turned out fantastic. The only issue is that it's hotter than expected, and you're afraid it might set your guests' tongues on fire. But the next time this happens, there's an unexpected quick fix. It's orange juice. Orange juice can be one of the best ways to balance out an overly spicy dish.
When paired with capsaicin — the component in chili peppers behind that hit of heat – orange juice helps neutralize the burn. How? Since capsaicin is an alkaline molecule, the citric acid in orange juice pulls the flavors back into balance. That's also why so many people swear by a glass of OJ after eating something that's way too fiery. In case you thought it was water, that's mostly effort gone in vain.
Some might recommend adding a splash of milk or a spoonful of yogurt to dial down the spice, or even sprinkling sugar. These are some great options, too. But orange juice can be a better fix when you don't want to use dairy or risk throwing off your dish with extra sweetness. Plenty of spicy recipes, whether it's a curry or a chili, already lean on the sweeter side, and you don't want to tip the balance even further.
How to use orange juice to dial down the spice
You could also reach for other citrus options, like lemon, lime or grapefruit, to tame food that's accidentally too spicy. Anything citrus works in a similar way. It's especially handy in recipes that already call for a citrus note, like a spicy shrimp dish or a Thai curry. If you're wondering about the amount, while it really depends on the recipe, it's best to start with a tablespoon, keep tasting, and add more as needed. Usually, two to three spoonfuls does the trick.
If you'd rather keep things on the sour side and avoid too much sweetness, lemon juice is a great alternative. Any kind of citrus juice doesn't just balance the capsaicin; it also kicks your salivary glands into overdrive, brightening up flavors. Of course, there's another way to handle the heat. It's by building up your spicy food tolerance (yes, it's completely possible). But that takes time, and plenty of practice. Until then, keep some freshly squeezed citrus on hand to come to the rescue.