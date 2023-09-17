Citrus Is The Key Ingredient To Tame Food That's Accidentally Way Too Spicy

It happens to the best of us: Sometimes you're cooking with a little spice and you happen to add too much into the mix. Whether it's an overly-peppery chili or a curry with too fiery of a flame, when your mouth's burning you might feel like you need to do damage control on a dish that's just too hot.

There are plenty of ways to try and curb the heat in food that's gone a bit overboard: adding a touch of dairy helps, or dropping in something a little sweet like honey or sugar will also work to cool a spicy dish down. But one trick that will really balance those heat levels is adding a healthy dose of citrus, such as lemon, lime, or orange juice. High in acid, citrus' strong flavors counteract the intensity of the capsaicin and balance out an insanely spicy dish, making it much more palatable.