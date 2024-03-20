Need Chili In A Hurry? Don't Cover The Pot

A big bowl of meaty, belly-warming goodness, homemade chili is one of life's ultimate comfort foods. There are plenty of ways to make this classic dish, and its ingredients vary by region. But when you're letting that hearty chili simmer on the stove, you're likely going for a thick, rich consistency. Since a nicely thickened chili has reduced its moisture content considerably, you need to give it plenty of time on the stove or in the slow cooker. But if you don't have time to let it simmer for hours, and you need to get thick, robust chili as quickly as possible, the best time-saving tip is to avoid covering the pot.

Of course, this option doesn't work for a slow cooker, so if you're in a hurry you'll need to use the stove. With this method, uncovering the pot speeds up the cooking time by releasing moisture at a faster rate. In less than an hour, you're left with a thick, cozy pot of goodness.