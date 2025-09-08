Stop Settling For Boring Potato Salad — One Ingredient Instantly Upgrades Your Recipe

Nothing says outdoor barbecue like potato salad. Made with either a mayo or vinegar dressing, potato salad is a versatile side dish that is just waiting for you to put your own spin on it. If you are searching for that one ingredient that can transform a classic, creamy potato salad into a memorable bite that has everyone talking, try adding some sour cream to the mix. This dairy product, which is a favorite to add to cakes or to top off a taco, can add an unexpected tanginess to potato salad that changes the taste, the texture, and experience.

Sour cream is slightly acidic, which can balance out the fatty richness of a creamy mayo-based potato salad. While mayo tends to have a neutral flavor, sour cream's bite allows the other sweet and savory ingredients — including bland potatoes — to shine, bringing out the competing taste of onions, relish, and freshly chopped herbs. Just be careful when it comes to proportions. One cup of sour cream to ½ cup of mayo is a good ratio, and you can also balance it with some tart mustard.