Upgrade Boring Potato Salad With This Crispy Technique

Each year, everybody makes a big deal about grilling season when it comes around, and when the weather gets warm, the sides are just as important as the meats. After all, what's a plate of barbecued ribs or slices of steak without a big blob of seasoned spuds? A good potato salad recipe is a near-perfect dish, but that doesn't mean there's no room for innovation. One thing a lot of salad recipes lack is a little texture, which is easy to fix — just use smashed potatoes.

Crispy smashed potatoes have been showing up on a lot of menus and dinner tables in the past few years, and for good reason. They're crunchy and toasty on the outside and soft on the inside, the perfect textural juxtaposition. When you use them in a potato salad, you'll get all that flavor and crunch, plus fresh herbs and tangy dressing. It doesn't require any special equipment to make, and you were already going to boil the potatoes anyway, so all you have to do is squish and roast your taters.