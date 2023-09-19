For An Extra Boost Of Flavor, Start Seasoning Your Sour Cream

Flavored sour cream isn't an entirely foreign concept. If you like store-bought dip for potato and corn chips, all it is is sour cream mixed with dried spices. That's why it's so easy to make your own dips and sides using ingredients you already have in the spice rack. Most people know that it's easy to make onion dip just by mixing sour cream with some dried onion soup mix, and you can take that energy to any dried spice mix. Try adding taco seasoning mix to a cup of sour cream for your next batch of nachos, or mix in a few tablespoons of everything bagel spice mix, za'atar, Italian spice mix, or even sriracha for dipping bagel chips and cut-up veggies.

Flavored sour creams also make excellent spreads for sandwiches and lettuce wraps. The easiest way to make a quick spread is to mix a tablespoon or two of your favorite vinaigrette salad dressing with some sour cream and it's ready to get rolled up into a salad wrap. Some maple or honey and mustard mixed with sour cream also makes an excellent sandwich spread (or pretzel dip).

If you want a sweet dip for cut fruit, cookies, and graham crackers, mix a few tablespoons of pumpkin and pumpkin spice mix for a PSL dip. You can also stir in a spoonful or two of your favorite jam or jelly, or even lemon curd to make an easy, two-ingredient sweet side.