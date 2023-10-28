Hazelnuts Are The Crunchy Ingredient Your Fall Roasted Veggies Need

Hazelnuts are not typically as common as better-known nuts such as walnuts, pecans, or almonds. Although you may have enjoyed a hazelnut latte, spread a creamy blend of chocolate and hazelnuts on fruit or bagels, or dipped into a carton of hazelnut ice cream, you may not be familiar with the hazelnut itself.

Hazelnuts are the aptly named nuts of the hazel tree, which are found across Italy, Greece, Spain, Turkey, and the United States. They're commonly processed into spreadable nut butter, used as a flavoring agent in coffee syrups and liqueurs, ground into gluten-free hazelnut flour, and as a crunchy accompaniment to a fall salad. Once the shell has been cracked and removed, hazelnuts can be eaten raw, but when they're roasted, they take on a sweeter, less bitter flavor, which makes them ideal for including in your fall vegetable roasts.

Hazelnuts are a nutrient-dense food that are excellent sources of vitamin E, healthy fats, and fiber. Including them in your diet can improve digestion, lower cholesterol, reduce inflammation, and support heart health, according to Medical News Today. Like most nuts, hazelnuts are also high in protein, which adds extra nutritional power to an otherwise low-protein batch of roasted vegetables.

Hazelnuts aren't a high-demand nut, so they might be tricky to find. However, you can often find hazelnuts in the baking aisle, or alongside other chopped and whole nuts, at your local supermarket. And of course, there's always online shopping.