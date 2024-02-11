All You Need Are 2 Ingredients For Your Own Nutella Copycat

Think of Nutella as peanut butter's sweeter, even more indulgent best friend. It's a blend of hazelnuts and chocolate that creates a perfectly smooth, creamy spread that can go atop anything from plain toast to pizza dough — it's even a delicious ice cream topping when it's a little bit warm. But if you have a desire to make this sweet spread yourself, then you don't have to try very hard. All you need are those two main ingredients and less than 10 minutes of your time.

Traditional Nutella was born in Italy out of three ingredients: Hazelnuts, sugar, and cocoa. It was first crafted in Italy after World War II when cocoa was hard to find; the recipe used only a small amount of cocoa, keeping it fairly easy to produce despite the cocoa shortage. It's changed a bit over the years, going from what was first a hard, butter-like loaf shape to now a creamy spread. And the latter version is so easy to make on your own.