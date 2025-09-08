Reach For Sweet Tea For An Unexpected Twist On A Classic Margarita
Margaritas are a classic cocktail for a reason — tangy lime, sweet orange liqueur, and smooth tequila make them the perfect refreshing drink for any occasion. But if you're looking to shake things up (literally and figuratively), sweet tea might just be the unexpected twist to liven up your margarita. This not-so-Southern tea has a distinct sweetness balanced by a hint of black tea's bitterness, which complements the citrus tang and further enhances the drink's sweetness — creating a refreshing, well-rounded cocktail.
To make a sweet tea margarita, make your classic margarita base first (two parts tequila, one part orange liqueur, and one part lime juice) before adding two parts of sweet tea and shaking everything up in an ice-filled cocktail shaker. Then simply pour the mixture into an ice-filled glass and garnish as you like. If you don't want an overly sweet drink, cut back on the orange liqueur, or skip it completely.
Tips for the best sweet tea margarita
If you're unsure about the sweetness levels, add the sweet tea to the cocktail mix before adding the liqueur, so you can adjust to taste. For those brewing their own sweet tea, make sure to steep the tea long enough to develop a strong flavor — this will allow it to really shine in the margarita. If possible, chill all of the cocktail components ahead of time, which ensures a refreshing drink without potentially diluting it with too much ice (one of the biggest margarita-making mistakes).
When picking your tequila, blanco (also known as silver) tequila is a great choice – its crisp and bright flavor will pair perfectly with the earthy notes of the black tea. For more flavor depth, opt for reposado, which has hints of vanilla and caramel that echo the sweetness of the tea. Adding a rim is a great way to elevate the flavor and presentation; a salt rim balances out the sweetness of the drink, while a sugar rim leans into a more dessert-like cocktail. With the perfect balance of sweetness and tang, sweet tea margaritas might just become your new favorite drink.