Reach For Sweet Tea For An Unexpected Twist On A Classic Margarita

If you're unsure about the sweetness levels, add the sweet tea to the cocktail mix before adding the liqueur, so you can adjust to taste. For those brewing their own sweet tea, make sure to steep the tea long enough to develop a strong flavor — this will allow it to really shine in the margarita. If possible, chill all of the cocktail components ahead of time, which ensures a refreshing drink without potentially diluting it with too much ice (one of the biggest margarita-making mistakes).

When picking your tequila, blanco (also known as silver) tequila is a great choice – its crisp and bright flavor will pair perfectly with the earthy notes of the black tea. For more flavor depth, opt for reposado, which has hints of vanilla and caramel that echo the sweetness of the tea. Adding a rim is a great way to elevate the flavor and presentation; a salt rim balances out the sweetness of the drink, while a sugar rim leans into a more dessert-like cocktail. With the perfect balance of sweetness and tang, sweet tea margaritas might just become your new favorite drink.