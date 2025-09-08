The Type Of Fish You're Actually Eating In White Castle Fish Sliders
If you're a fan of seafood or can't eat other meats for dietary reasons, you've likely tried fish sandwiches when getting fast food. It's a great way to get in a bit of protein while keeping your meal light. This includes the panko-breaded fish sliders from White Castle, which are small, warm, and deliciously flaky, making them a great alternative if you're not in the mood for chicken or beef. However, if you've ever tried these little bite-sized seafood sandwiches, you may have wondered what kind of fish is on them.
According to White Castle's own menu, the fish sliders are made with Alaskan pollock. This is a common type of fish that many restaurants use, as it's plentiful and therefore cheap. It's also considered very sustainable, as fisheries carefully manage their stock to prevent overfishing and environmental issues.
Despite being a cheaper variety of fish, Alaskan pollock isn't lacking in nutritional benefits, as it's rich in protein, minerals, and heart-healthy fatty acids. While fast food is never going to be the most nutritionally fulfilling meal, the fish slider can be a good choice for people looking for a lower-fat or lower-sodium choice, as it has less of these nutrients while still being relatively high in protein.
Other fast food joints besides White Castle that use Alaskan pollock
If you look at a list of fast food fish sandwiches, you'll find that a lot of them use Alaskan pollock, meaning White Castle is in good company. Burger King's Big Fish sandwich, McDonald's Filet-O-Fish, and Wendy's Crispy Panko Fish Sandwich (which got top billing in a Daily Meal ranking of fish sandwiches) are all made with Alaskan pollock, among others. Again, with the fish being cheap and sustainable yet delicate and tasty, it's a natural choice for fast food joints, which have to source a ton of fish at once to meet customer demand. Alaskan pollock is also commonly used in frozen fish sticks, so if you don't turn your nose up at a good fish stick, you probably won't be opposed to the fish in any of these restaurants' offerings either.
Few fast food places forgo Alaskan pollock, but one notable exception, Culver's, uses cod instead. Cod is a bit sweeter in flavor than pollock, and you'll often find it in fish and chips recipes. It seems that Dairy Queen and McDonald's both used to offer cod, but now offer pollock instead. During Lent season, Popeye's offers a Cajun flounder, but this cannot be found on its menu year-round. This means that if you aren't a fan of pollock, your best bet is to head to Culver's. However, if you aren't too picky about fish, you'll likely find that Alaskan pollock suits you just fine — especially if you pair White Castle's pollock with its best side dishes.