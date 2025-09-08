The Type Of Fish You're Actually Eating In White Castle Fish Sliders

If you're a fan of seafood or can't eat other meats for dietary reasons, you've likely tried fish sandwiches when getting fast food. It's a great way to get in a bit of protein while keeping your meal light. This includes the panko-breaded fish sliders from White Castle, which are small, warm, and deliciously flaky, making them a great alternative if you're not in the mood for chicken or beef. However, if you've ever tried these little bite-sized seafood sandwiches, you may have wondered what kind of fish is on them.

According to White Castle's own menu, the fish sliders are made with Alaskan pollock. This is a common type of fish that many restaurants use, as it's plentiful and therefore cheap. It's also considered very sustainable, as fisheries carefully manage their stock to prevent overfishing and environmental issues.

Despite being a cheaper variety of fish, Alaskan pollock isn't lacking in nutritional benefits, as it's rich in protein, minerals, and heart-healthy fatty acids. While fast food is never going to be the most nutritionally fulfilling meal, the fish slider can be a good choice for people looking for a lower-fat or lower-sodium choice, as it has less of these nutrients while still being relatively high in protein.