The Discontinued Kirkland Product Costco Just Can't Seem To Get Right

Kirkland Signature is known for delivering lower-cost versions of products we already love. For just under $28 you can get two liters of Kirkland's Extra Virgin Olive Oil that is actually the real deal, and that's just one of the Kirkland Signature grocery items you should always grab at Costco. Not every product in development at Kirkland makes it to market, though, like a mayonnaise project that was just scrapped because the company just couldn't get the recipe right.

Kirkland was working toward a healthier version of mayonnaise with added omega-3 fatty acids, known to be heart-healthy and otherwise beneficial for the body. On the surface, it seems simple to add a little more fat to a condiment already loaded with it, but that wasn't the case. Turns out adding the omega-3 fatty acids to the mayo mixture ruined the emulsion. It just wouldn't mix right, and instead of a spreadable, creamy, fatty condiment, the healthier version turned into a separated pile of goop. So the mayo was discontinued before it even hit the shelves.