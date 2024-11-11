Why You Probably Shouldn't Buy Condiments From Costco
Costco can be a godsend for certain people. Restaurant owners can buy in bulk, and those with large families can reduce the number of times they have to grocery shop. But, if you're looking for the one thing that doesn't make sense to buy at Costco, it's condiments.
You may think it's a good idea to buy a three-pack of ketchup, but let's be reasonable. Unless you're having a big backyard barbeque, there's a likely chance you won't have an opportunity to use up the first two bottles before the third one expires. Think twice before you're forced to research ways to use an excess amount of ketchup.
Then there's the problem with storage. Even if you have an empty garage for all those huge containers, what happens when you open that giant jar of mayonnaise that needs to be refrigerated and will take up loads of space in your fridge? You're going to have to make a lot of tuna salad sandwiches to use that behemoth up before it spoils.
Consider your living situation
Costco has some great deals, and it's hard not to get carried away. The low price per ounce is very tempting, but it's important to consider your own situation before you spend money on something that may go to waste. Always make sure you have a place to store the condiment before and after opening it. Knowing which condiments don't need to be refrigerated can be helpful when it comes to storage efficiency for your groceries.
Before you spend any money at Costco on condiments, know your prices. Certain items at Costco should always be price-checked before taking them home. The prices at your local grocer may actually be less expensive than Costco, and you won't have to worry about storage and expiry dates of huge packages.
If you insist on buying condiments from Costco, consider finding someone to share them with. If you have a friend who doesn't have a Costco membership but wants to take advantage of the low prices, offer to split the item (and cost) with them. It's much easier to finish one giant bottle of mustard instead of two!