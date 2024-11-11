Why You Probably Shouldn't Buy Condiments From Costco

Costco can be a godsend for certain people. Restaurant owners can buy in bulk, and those with large families can reduce the number of times they have to grocery shop. But, if you're looking for the one thing that doesn't make sense to buy at Costco, it's condiments.

You may think it's a good idea to buy a three-pack of ketchup, but let's be reasonable. Unless you're having a big backyard barbeque, there's a likely chance you won't have an opportunity to use up the first two bottles before the third one expires. Think twice before you're forced to research ways to use an excess amount of ketchup.

Then there's the problem with storage. Even if you have an empty garage for all those huge containers, what happens when you open that giant jar of mayonnaise that needs to be refrigerated and will take up loads of space in your fridge? You're going to have to make a lot of tuna salad sandwiches to use that behemoth up before it spoils.