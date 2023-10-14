Taco Bell's Steak And Bacon Grilled Cheese Burrito + Nacho Fries With Vegan Nacho Cheese Review: These New Items Are Legit

Taco Bell has been introducing new items at a rapid clip and with no end in sight. This week alone saw the launch of several new items, including three Toasted Breakfast Tacos and a Steak and Bacon Grilled Cheese Burrito. Additionally, Nacho Fries are making a return, but this time you can have them with Taco Bell's new Vegan Nacho Sauce.

To some lucky Taco Bell customers, these new items aren't exactly novel, as they were test-marketed before the current nationwide launch. This past April, those in Cleveland and Akron got their hands on the Steak and Bacon Grilled Cheese Burrito, as well as a Cali Steak Grilled Cheese Burrito, with the latter proving to not be as worthy as the former for seeking a wider audience. In June, the Vegan Nacho Sauce started appearing in Los Angeles, New York, and Orlando.

With something new for carnivores, vegans, and vegetarians, there's a lot to unwrap here. Is the Steak and Bacon Grilled Cheese Burrito only a mouthful to say, or does it live up to its tasty-sounding name? And what of the Vegan Nacho Cheese, paired up with the Nacho Fries? Is this the one vegan cheese everyone will be slurping up and talking about, or just another attempt gone awry? We scooted on over to our local Taco Bell to take it all in, and here is our chew and review!