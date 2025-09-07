The Kirkland Protein Product That Gets Mixed Reviews On Reddit

If you want to get an honest answer on what people think of a product for sale at Costco, it's hard to find a place where people are more willing to give opinions than the Costco subreddit. Recently, a Redditor asked for opinions on the Kirkland brand chocolate whey powder. They got hundreds of responses.

The comments were largely positive, with roughly 3/4s of the responses praising the protein. Many appreciated its quality for the price, with one user saying, "its price per pound is top tier.... I started mixing it into my cold brew in the mornings. Now it tastes like an iced mocha and has tons of protein. It's great." Sounds like a great way to use protein powder if you hate shakes!

The detractors disliked its use of sucralose and other additives. A common refrain was that Ascent (another Costco offering) is a superior protein option. One user explained that it "tastes fine but has a LOT of unneeded junk in it. The Ascent powder is miles better if you want a decent protein powder with minimal ingredients."

Of course, this being Reddit, there were plenty of whey jokes thrown in. "I like the whey it tastes," said one Reddit jokester.