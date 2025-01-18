Stevia Vs Sucralose: What's The Difference?

Sucralose, on the other hand, is the brainchild of chemistry. Created by modifying sucrose (aka table sugar), it's about 400 to 600 times sweeter than its original form. Sucralose is known for its stability — it holds up under heat, which is why it's often used for baking, cooking, and even freezing. Sucralose shows up in everything from cookies to yogurt, making it one of the most versatile sugar substitutes available.

Taste is a big part of what makes sucralose so popular. It's flavor closely mimics sugar, making it a practical choice for cutting calories without compromising on taste. Also known as Splenda, sucralose is by far the most widely used sugar substitute among U.S. adults, according to Statista research. However, its lab-made origins leave some people hesitant despite its widespread appeal.

But sucralose's advantages don't come without debate. While it's marketed as a noncaloric sweetener that the body can't break down, some health organizations remain skeptical about its long-term effects. And though the CSPI has previously cautioned against sucralose (with the caveat that more research needs to be done), others argue that using sucralose occasionally and in moderation probably won't pose any significant risks.

Ultimately, stevia and sucralose each bring something different to the table. Stevia's natural, plant-based appeal is great for anyone looking for a calorie-free option, but its bitter flavor and recipe challenges can take some getting used to. Sucralose, on the other hand, offers a sugar-like sweetness and works well in all kinds of recipes, though its synthetic nature might make you think twice. In the end, whether you reach for stevia or sucralose comes down to personal taste and priorities.