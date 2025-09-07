This Non-Alcoholic Aldi Beer Is An Impressive Heineken Dupe
If you've recently decided to forgo alcoholic beverages, you might be missing the taste of your favorite beer. While some people only like beer for the warm, fuzzy feeling it gives them, others really appreciate the taste and nuances between different types of beer. If this is the case for you, and one of your favorites happened to be Heineken, we have the perfect solution for you: Holland 1839's 0.0 non-alcoholic beer from Aldi, which tastes almost just like a Heineken.
While some non-alcoholic beers still contain small amounts of alcohol, the packaging for Holland 1839's non-alcoholic beer notes that it has 0.0% alcohol by volume, making it perfect for those looking to stay totally alcohol-free. While we couldn't find the non-alcoholic version on Aldi's site, the chain sells six bottles of Holland 1839's regular beer for just $8.89, which is even cheaper than a six-pack of Heineken from Kroger. This makes Holland 1839 a great budget option as well as an alcohol-free dupe, meaning you don't need to break the bank to enjoy the taste of your favorite beer without the alcohol.
Drinkers of Holland 1839's NA beer claim that it tastes just like a Heineken, so Heineken enjoyers who switch to it aren't missing out on anything except the alcohol content they're seeking to avoid. Even if you do drink alcoholic beverages, you should consider picking up regular Holland 1839 instead of Heineken to save money, as many reviewers on Reddit claim the Aldi brand tastes even better.
How to drink Holland 1839's non-alcoholic beer
While Holland 1839's non-alcoholic beer is crisp enough to be enjoyed on its own, you can also mix things up by crafting a non-alcoholic beer cocktail. This is a great option for parties where others are drinking (as you won't feel left out by their fancy cocktails), but it's also just as good when enjoyed at home by yourself. Holland 1839's offering will add a pleasant hoppy taste to a beer cocktail without any alcohol content.
For instance, you can replace the rum in a classic mojito recipe with non-alcoholic beer to make it lighter but still flavorful. The mint and lime will combine with the beer's yeast to make a refreshing cocktail perfect for sipping on your porch in the summer. You can also use Holland 1839's NA beer in any shandy recipe, making the flavor possibilities nearly endless. To turn your drink into a dessert, consider replacing the root beer in a root beer float with the NA beer. This will result in a more complex taste that brings out the flavor of both the ice cream and the beer. The possibilities are pretty much endless; anything you could make with Heineken, you can make with Holland 1839's 0.0 non-alcoholic beer for an incredibly similar taste with no alcohol content.