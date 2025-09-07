This Non-Alcoholic Aldi Beer Is An Impressive Heineken Dupe

If you've recently decided to forgo alcoholic beverages, you might be missing the taste of your favorite beer. While some people only like beer for the warm, fuzzy feeling it gives them, others really appreciate the taste and nuances between different types of beer. If this is the case for you, and one of your favorites happened to be Heineken, we have the perfect solution for you: Holland 1839's 0.0 non-alcoholic beer from Aldi, which tastes almost just like a Heineken.

While some non-alcoholic beers still contain small amounts of alcohol, the packaging for Holland 1839's non-alcoholic beer notes that it has 0.0% alcohol by volume, making it perfect for those looking to stay totally alcohol-free. While we couldn't find the non-alcoholic version on Aldi's site, the chain sells six bottles of Holland 1839's regular beer for just $8.89, which is even cheaper than a six-pack of Heineken from Kroger. This makes Holland 1839 a great budget option as well as an alcohol-free dupe, meaning you don't need to break the bank to enjoy the taste of your favorite beer without the alcohol.

Drinkers of Holland 1839's NA beer claim that it tastes just like a Heineken, so Heineken enjoyers who switch to it aren't missing out on anything except the alcohol content they're seeking to avoid. Even if you do drink alcoholic beverages, you should consider picking up regular Holland 1839 instead of Heineken to save money, as many reviewers on Reddit claim the Aldi brand tastes even better.