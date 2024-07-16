What Is A Shandy, And Why Is It Called That?
In the warmer months of the year, sipping on an ice-cold beer can be a great way to cool down and catch a break from the heat of the day. But, rather than sticking to the usual Bud Light, Yuengling, or other brews, why not get creative and turn your drink into a shandy?
Shandies are a type of beer cocktail made by combining equal parts beer and lemon or lemon-lime soda. Sometimes, the lemon soda is swapped out for flat lemonade, ginger beer, or ginger ale. It's far from being a modern invention; the drink's roots can be traced to the 1850s in England when it was called a shandygaff and was made with ginger soda. The word was a play on two old slang words: "shant," which meant pub, and "gatter," which meant water. Eventually, the ginger was swapped for citrus flavors, and the second half of the drink's name was dropped, leaving it to be referred to only as a "shandy."
Today, the drink isn't just limited to the British; you can enjoy it no matter what part of the world you live in. Plus, there are plenty of variations on this drink you can make to give it a unique flavor profile.
Choosing the right beer for your shandy
Shandies are most often made with lagers, but that's not to say that you can't swap them for a different brew if that's what you prefer. Lighter beers, such as pale ales and pilsners, can be great choices if you're making a traditional citrus shandy. Their smooth, easy-to-drink flavors allow the subtle lemon notes of the soda to shine through without being overwhelmed by bitter hops.
On the other hand, if you're a fan of darker beers, don't feel that there isn't a shandy out there for you, too. Porters and stouts can work well for shandies made using ginger beer as opposed to citrus soda. The spicy kick of the ginger pairs well with the dark cocoa notes of the beer, while the sweetness helps balance out the darker flavor of the brew.
If it's hoppy beers you like, you could play with using a grapefruit citrus soda. Grapefruit has a slightly bitter flavor that can work against the hoppy taste of an IPA, for instance. Or, play with using lemon, lime, and bitters to add some botanical notes that work against the hops.
Swap out the soda
While a traditional shandy calls for beer and citrus soda, there are many other beer cocktails made using beer and different types of soda. For instance, in Colombia, you'll find something called refajo: a cocktail made by mixing beer and a local soda known as Colombiana, which tastes like a less-rich cream soda. Just south of the border in Peru, you'll find a cotton candy-flavored soda known as Inca Kola, which you can mix with a pilsner for a similar-style shandy. These drinks are much sweeter than England's lemon-lime concoction, making it ideal for those who want to soften the bitter, hoppy flavor of their beer.
Another alcohol and soda combination involving beer is Germany's Colaweizen. As the name suggests, this is a combination of wheat beer and Coca-Cola. This drink sweetens up a somewhat bitter German wheat beer, making it a more palatable drink. While these are a few shandy alternatives, you can play around with your own variations. Go for a Dr. Pepper and stout or another unique combination, or try mixing beer and juice instead of soda. No matter what you come up with, you're sure to create a refreshing summer beverage that's a lighter take on a classic cold one.