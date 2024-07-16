What Is A Shandy, And Why Is It Called That?

In the warmer months of the year, sipping on an ice-cold beer can be a great way to cool down and catch a break from the heat of the day. But, rather than sticking to the usual Bud Light, Yuengling, or other brews, why not get creative and turn your drink into a shandy?

Shandies are a type of beer cocktail made by combining equal parts beer and lemon or lemon-lime soda. ​​Sometimes, the lemon soda is swapped out for flat lemonade, ginger beer, or ginger ale. It's far from being a modern invention; the drink's roots can be traced to the 1850s in England when it was called a shandygaff and was made with ginger soda. The word was a play on two old slang words: "shant," which meant pub, and "gatter," which meant water. Eventually, the ginger was swapped for citrus flavors, and the second half of the drink's name was dropped, leaving it to be referred to only as a "shandy."

Today, the drink isn't just limited to the British; you can enjoy it no matter what part of the world you live in. Plus, there are plenty of variations on this drink you can make to give it a unique flavor profile.