Upgrade Your Ice Cream Float By Swapping Root Beer For A Good Stout

Since its inception, the combination of root beer and a scoop of vanilla ice cream in a frosty glass has been a classic. No matter what age you are, you're never too old or too cool to enjoy a root beer float. But as you get older, you might be looking to sip on something a little stronger than root beer.

You can always spike a traditional root beer float with a shot or two of vodka, or you could completely elevate your ice cream float experience by replacing root beer with alcoholic beer. In particular, there are many stout beers that would be delicious poured over a scoop of ice cream. Guinness dark beer pairs exceptionally well with vanilla ice cream and a drizzle of chocolate syrup. For those who enjoy a strong stout, the added bitterness might be just what a scoop of ice cream needs. But the Guinness and ice cream pairing is only one of the many adults-only ice cream float possibilities.