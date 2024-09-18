Here's How Many Non-Alcoholic Beers Equal A Regular Brew

Recent years have seen a huge increase in the availability of non-alcoholic beers. Not only are they easier to find now, but there's also a decent range and the overall quality has significantly improved. However, whatever your reason for choosing a non-alcoholic drink, it's good to have some idea how they stack up against their alcoholic counterparts.

It's not possible to give a single answer on how many non-alcoholic beers would equal a single alcoholic beer — simply because the amount of alcohol in different beers varies so wildly. That being said, the National Institute on Alcohol and Alcoholism Abuse defines a "regular beer" as having 5% alcohol content. So, while some will have much more alcohol (or a little less), 5% is a good average to assume.

The amount of alcohol that is in a non-alcoholic beer, while very small, still varies. Legally, anything between 0.0% and 0.5% can be labeled as "non-alcoholic" (as opposed to "alcohol-free"). Taking the upper end of that and some simple math, drinking 10 non-alcoholic beers could be equitable to drinking a single alcoholic beer.