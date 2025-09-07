Where Is BagBowl From Shark Tank Today?

Landing a deal with Lori Greiner gave BagBowl momentum, but the rollout wasn't instant. When the episode first aired, shoppers went looking and found empty shelves. The Fleming brothers had to work through manufacturing hiccups before orders could be filled, and weeks went by before the product was actually in customers' hands. By the end of 2012, units were finally shipping, with the brothers promising additional designs down the line — from colorful patterns to versions tailored for specific occasions.

Rather than stop there, Brian Fleming and Kevin Fleming leaned into the role of kitchen-table inventors. They launched a second venture called Daddio Designs, which they positioned as a playground for clever, stress-saving gadgets. One early product was the Spill Stopper Training Cup, meant to help parents dodge the mess of toddler spills. Trade shows and press outreach followed, with the Flemings eager to show they weren't just a one-gadget story. Their branding leaned on personality as much as practicality: two self-made entrepreneurs who enjoyed having fun with their ideas while trying to carve out a space in a crowded market.

Still, translating "Shark Tank" buzz into long-term traction is easier said than done. BagBowl made it onto Amazon, but it never broke out as the must-have item the brothers had hoped for. Even with Greiner's QVC clout, sales plateaued, and BagBowl gradually faded from the spotlight. The Flemings' post-show hustle was evident, but the kind of lightning-in-a-bottle moment that launches a product into ubiquity never quite materialized.