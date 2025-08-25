Where Is His & Her Bar From Shark Tank Today?

Couples have gone far on "Shark Tank" — one of them being Mother Beverage, now famously known as Poppi. But not every duo gets the full fairy tale. When Jennifer Gallagher and Michael Gallagher entered the tank in Season 12, it wasn't just love they were pitching. Their product, His & Her Bar, promised a nutty, aphrodisiac-packed boost to your libido — or at least a better snack to share in bed. The recipe included seven ingredients, including a healthy dose of maca root, a Peruvian plant known for its sex-drive-enhancing reputation. But this wasn't just about stimulation. The Gallaghers made it clear that their bar was about connection — a feel-good product in an increasingly disconnected world.

Their backstory was heavy. Michael, a Navy vet turned firefighter, had been dismissed from his department after struggling to connect with his team. Jennifer walked away from a successful corporate career, leaving stability behind to chase something with more purpose. Financial hardship followed, and at one point, the couple was counting coins for pasta and days from foreclosure. That rock-bottom moment, according to them, birthed the idea for His & Her Bar — conceived on a jog and tested in their kitchen. But while the product came with heart, Shark Tank's waters have little patience for underseasoned ideas. And unfortunately for the Gallaghers, theirs was about to get grilled.