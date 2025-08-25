Where Is His & Her Bar From Shark Tank Today?
Couples have gone far on "Shark Tank" — one of them being Mother Beverage, now famously known as Poppi. But not every duo gets the full fairy tale. When Jennifer Gallagher and Michael Gallagher entered the tank in Season 12, it wasn't just love they were pitching. Their product, His & Her Bar, promised a nutty, aphrodisiac-packed boost to your libido — or at least a better snack to share in bed. The recipe included seven ingredients, including a healthy dose of maca root, a Peruvian plant known for its sex-drive-enhancing reputation. But this wasn't just about stimulation. The Gallaghers made it clear that their bar was about connection — a feel-good product in an increasingly disconnected world.
Their backstory was heavy. Michael, a Navy vet turned firefighter, had been dismissed from his department after struggling to connect with his team. Jennifer walked away from a successful corporate career, leaving stability behind to chase something with more purpose. Financial hardship followed, and at one point, the couple was counting coins for pasta and days from foreclosure. That rock-bottom moment, according to them, birthed the idea for His & Her Bar — conceived on a jog and tested in their kitchen. But while the product came with heart, Shark Tank's waters have little patience for underseasoned ideas. And unfortunately for the Gallaghers, theirs was about to get grilled.
What happened to His & Her Bar on Shark Tank?
When the couple made their pitch in matching red tees, it was hard to miss the symbolism. Passion, persistence, and just a little bit of panic. They came in asking for $50,000 in exchange for 10% of their company — a modest number, but one that raised big questions about viability. Their delivery was heartfelt and heavily rehearsed, with Michael Gallagher getting emotional as he shared the story of a life-threatening brain aneurysm. It was a moment meant to humanize the brand — though not every viewer was convinced it landed.
Kevin O'Leary wasn't sold. "I've lost millions of dollars with bad ideas," he said flatly, before reminding them that bouncing back is part of the game. The sharks passed across the board, citing unclear demand and limited momentum. The numbers didn't help. After nearly a year in business, sales had barely cracked the $2,000 mark — a red flag for any investor, pandemic or not. Reddit threads lit up after the episode aired, with fans calling the pitch awkward and oddly choreographed. One user joked that the couple seemed to be running lines from the same script. For a segment that leaned heavily on emotion, the response was largely the opposite: cringed jaws, raised eyebrows, and no checks.
His & Her Bar after Shark Tank
Not every "Shark Tank" food fail is immediate. For a short stretch after their episode aired, His & Her Bar enjoyed a small bump. Curious viewers clicked through to the company's website and socials, drawn to its identity as an aphrodisiac snack centered around connection. Some placed novelty orders while others seemed genuinely on board. The Gallaghers stayed visible and upbeat. But under the surface, momentum was already thinning out.
The business lingered quietly — but it never scaled. Over time, the brand went dark, and the bars disappeared from online retailers. The company's Instagram is now private, its bio noting that the couple has chosen to "move into another direction" with their ventures. Today, the product is unavailable anywhere. For a brand that marketed chemistry, things went cold.
The core idea never evolved beyond the pitch. The name was memorable, the design was clean, the message was earnest — but none of that created staying power. In a category where competitors like Boobie Bar from "Shark Tank" locked in on their niche, His & Her Bar struggled to define its own. Maybe it was the price. Maybe the timing. Or maybe, the idea just never had legs.
Why did His & Her Bar go out of business?
Startups fail for all kinds of reasons, but His & Her Bar collapsed under a combination of underperformance and overcommitment. By the time Jennifer Gallagher and Michael Gallagher appeared on "Shark Tank," they'd poured their savings into a single product with no backup plan. That gamble might have worked if the bar had caught on — but with sluggish early sales and no infrastructure to scale, the odds were slim. It wasn't a case of bad branding or poor packaging. It was the brutal reality that connection doesn't always convert.
The product itself was also fighting an uphill battle. As novel as the concept sounded, it didn't answer a clear consumer need. Functional food is a crowded market, and while ingredients like maca root have name recognition, aphrodisiac snacks are still a niche category. Without scientific backing or strong testimonials to prove its effect, His & Her Bar hovered in a strange space between wellness and whimsy — too serious to be a joke, too light to be a supplement. Consumers may not have known what to do with it.
Add in the emotional weight of their pitch and the lukewarm response from both sharks and viewers, and it's not surprising the Gallaghers ultimately let it go. There was no scandal, no backlash, no disastrous production flaw. It simply didn't sell. As Kevin O'Leary bluntly said during their pitch, some ideas just don't work. His & Her Bar may have been one of them.
What's next for His & Her Bar's founders?
Although the business is gone, the Gallaghers haven't disappeared. These days, Jennifer Gallagher and Michael Gallagher seem to be thriving — just in completely different arenas. Jennifer has moved into South Florida's luxury real estate scene, a far cry from kitchen-counter recipe testing. Her Instagram now features multimillion-dollar listings, palm-lined properties, and polished headshots that suggest she's comfortably settled into her new professional groove.
Michael, meanwhile, has split his energy between fitness and fine wine. His online presence is part gym inspiration, part wine concierge — complete with a podcast and a WSET Level 2 wine certification. The pivot from firefighter to wellness-and-wine guy may not have the same heartstring-pulling appeal as his "Shark Tank" pitch, but it's arguably been a better fit. And at the very least, no one's asking him to cry on camera anymore.
There's no public indication that either Gallagher plans to revive His & Her Bar or return to the food space anytime soon. But if "Shark Tank" teaches us anything, it's that a failed pitch doesn't always mean a failed path. Some businesses fizzle out. Some founders just reroute — and sometimes, that's the better ending.