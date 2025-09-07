Gordon Ramsay's Rice Seasoning Tip For Maximum Possible Flavor
They say the devil is in the details, and this is especially true when it comes to cooking and seasoning rice. While different types of rice cook differently, when it comes to seasoning them, Gordon Ramsay has some strong opinions. The "Hell's Kitchen" host explains in a YouTube video that it is easier to season rice before you add water or broth to cook it. If you wait and give this side dish a sprinkle of a seasoning blend or a dash of salt and pepper post-cooking, you aren't going to get the optimal flavor out of the ingredients.
Why? Because rice is porous, and adding all those aromatic herbs and spices before you turn on the burner will give them the opportunity to work their magic on each grain, adding layers of flavor. If you wait to do this after the rice is cooked, these flavor-enhancing elements just sit on top of the rice. This technique is similar to how Ramsay adds a dramatic pop of color to his risotto by cooking it in wine and beet juice. It not only makes the risotto more striking to look at, but it's tastier.
Your cooking liquid will influence how much salt to add
The biggest advantage of using Gordon Ramsay's rice cooking tip all comes down to taste. Instead of a bland forkful of fluffy rice served with your curry and stir-fries, your rice can hold its own without the help of sauces or other added ingredients.
One seasoning many rice dishes include is salt, but how much you should you add? A half teaspoon to one teaspoon for each cup of rice is a good rule of thumb. However, you should always consider other recipe ingredients before adding salt, especially if you are cooking the rice in something other than water. For example, if you are using a savory broth that's high in sodium, you will want to use less salt or skip it entirely.
If you want to go salt-free, you could add a pat of butter in its place, along with any spices or herbs you like, while the rice is cooking. Or, consider toasting the grains of rice in oil and herbs before boiling in water. This technique can also produce a big flavor that makes an otherwise meh dish quite tasty. When it comes to herbs and spices, lemon zest, cardamom, and garlic cloves are all great go-tos, but remember to let your rice rest before you stick a fork into it. This not only lets it steam properly and absorb its cooking liquid, but it lets the flavor permeate into each grain.