Gordon Ramsay's Rice Seasoning Tip For Maximum Possible Flavor

The biggest advantage of using Gordon Ramsay's rice cooking tip all comes down to taste. Instead of a bland forkful of fluffy rice served with your curry and stir-fries, your rice can hold its own without the help of sauces or other added ingredients.

One seasoning many rice dishes include is salt, but how much you should you add? A half teaspoon to one teaspoon for each cup of rice is a good rule of thumb. However, you should always consider other recipe ingredients before adding salt, especially if you are cooking the rice in something other than water. For example, if you are using a savory broth that's high in sodium, you will want to use less salt or skip it entirely.

If you want to go salt-free, you could add a pat of butter in its place, along with any spices or herbs you like, while the rice is cooking. Or, consider toasting the grains of rice in oil and herbs before boiling in water. This technique can also produce a big flavor that makes an otherwise meh dish quite tasty. When it comes to herbs and spices, lemon zest, cardamom, and garlic cloves are all great go-tos, but remember to let your rice rest before you stick a fork into it. This not only lets it steam properly and absorb its cooking liquid, but it lets the flavor permeate into each grain.