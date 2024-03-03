How Gordon Ramsay Adds A Dramatic Pop Of Color To His Risotto

Gordon Ramsay begins his risotto as usual, sautéing aromatics (shallots and garlic in this case) in olive oil. Then, he adds in the arborio rice, toasting it slightly to enhance its inherently nutty flavor. Instead of spooning in the stock or water right away, though, Ramsay floods the pan with red wine and infuses the rice before incrementally adding the stock. Garnished with some roasted beetroot, the resulting risotto is a beautiful burgundy.

Color aside, risotto can be a tricky dish to get just right. Achieving the perfect creamy consistency while maintaining the individual grains' bite requires patience and attention to detail. Overcooking can result in mushy or gummy rice while undercooking leaves the dish unpleasantly firm. Ramsay shared a few of his best practices for whipping up the perfect risotto, and it starts with the right pan.

Ditch the deep pots and go with a wide, flat pan. This evenly distributes the rice, maximizing its contact with the heat source and enabling each grain to cook uniformly. In a deep pan, the rice tends to clump at the bottom, resulting in inconsistent textures and potentially burned patches.

Another common risotto pitfall comes from rice that's too starchy, which can contribute to a sticky, unpleasant texture. By lightly searing the rice before adding liquids, a technique known as tostatura, it removes moisture and partially seals each grain's outer layer, preventing excessive starch release while still allowing for the absorption of broth.