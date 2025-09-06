The Forgotten Mason Jar In Your Pantry That Could Be Worth Hundreds Of Dollars
If you look on eBay, you might come across vintage mason jars for sale with "#13" in the description that cost a bit more than a normal jar. Prices range from $10 to hundreds of dollars, depending on the age of the jar, the coloring, and any rare production mistakes. You might begin to wonder what this is all about. It's supposedly due to an apocryphal story about moonshiners that, true or not, is pumping up the price.
The story goes that Ball mason jars were the favored container for moonshiners in the '20s and '30s due to their square shape making them easier to pack. At the bottom of each jar is a number, from 0 to 15, stamped into the glass to signify the mold used in production. Moonshiners were thought to be a superstitious crew, so stories of them breaking any jar with the unlucky number 13 spread. Now, collectors consider any mason jar from that era that survived despite its cursed 13 marker a rarity, and some will pay extra to add it to their collection. So double check what kind you have stashed away in your cupboards next time you put leftover wine in your mason jars.
What's the deal with mason jar collecting?
Mason jar collecting has gotten big over the past few years. The days of finding vintage ones at a Goodwill are likely gone, and now they are largely found at antique stores. The Ball brothers started their jar company in 1880 and started making glass jars in 1886. While there are many jars from the '20s and '30s, it is these early jars from the late 1800s that collectors are really searching for. These jars are distinct looking with an older logo and many imperfections. That means they should be used for display and not serve as mason jars to put to work in clever ways around your house.
The old jars come in various colors. Blue jars were made until 1937 (and are getting made again today). Other than some amber jars made in the '50s, producers stuck to clear jars after they phased out the blue. Make sure to double check their value, but these classic old jars with fun colors would make great mason jar lights to set the mood at your next gathering.