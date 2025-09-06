The Forgotten Mason Jar In Your Pantry That Could Be Worth Hundreds Of Dollars

If you look on eBay, you might come across vintage mason jars for sale with "#13" in the description that cost a bit more than a normal jar. Prices range from $10 to hundreds of dollars, depending on the age of the jar, the coloring, and any rare production mistakes. You might begin to wonder what this is all about. It's supposedly due to an apocryphal story about moonshiners that, true or not, is pumping up the price.

The story goes that Ball mason jars were the favored container for moonshiners in the '20s and '30s due to their square shape making them easier to pack. At the bottom of each jar is a number, from 0 to 15, stamped into the glass to signify the mold used in production. Moonshiners were thought to be a superstitious crew, so stories of them breaking any jar with the unlucky number 13 spread. Now, collectors consider any mason jar from that era that survived despite its cursed 13 marker a rarity, and some will pay extra to add it to their collection. So double check what kind you have stashed away in your cupboards next time you put leftover wine in your mason jars.